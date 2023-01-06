Parish Tournament Girls Live Oak-Albany Sidney Wiggington

Live Oak's Sidney Wiginton shoots against Albany during the Livingston Parish Tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

Live Oak scored a 48-8 win over Maurepas, while St. Amant edged Springfield 46-42 in girls basketball action Thursday.

LIVE OAK 48, MAUREPAS 8

