Live Oak scored a 48-8 win over Maurepas, while St. Amant edged Springfield 46-42 in girls basketball action Thursday.
LIVE OAK 48, MAUREPAS 8
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Live Oak scored a 48-8 win over Maurepas, while St. Amant edged Springfield 46-42 in girls basketball action Thursday.
LIVE OAK 48, MAUREPAS 8
Live Oak held Maurepas to single digits in every quarter grabbing a 17-4 lead at halftime before putting the game out of reach with runs of 14-1 and 17-3 in the second half.
Gracelyn May led Live Oak with 14 points with 10 in the fourth quarter, while Sydney Wiginton added 12.
Saige Bercegeay and Jordan Pickrell each had three points, while Sydnie Burkes scored two for Maurepas.
ST. AMANT 46, SPRINGFIELD 42
In the French Settlement Classic, the Lady Bulldogs battled back from a 31-18 halftime deficit and missed a layup which would have put them up by a point with roughly a minute to play.
Springfield cut the lead to 34-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Tessa Jones and Emersyn Neal each had nine points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Jaci Williams and Blayre Wheat each scored eight points with two 3-pointers.
The Lady Bulldogs hit five 3-pointers and went 3-for-5 from the line, while St. Amant hit two 3-pointers and went 5-for-9 from the line.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.