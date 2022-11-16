Springfield, Live Oak, Doyle and French Settlement picked up girls basketball wins Tuesday.
Springfield scored a 50-11 win over Maurepas, while the Eagles rallied for a 45-41 win over Hammond, Doyle picked up a 50-15 victory over Kentwood, and French Settlement rolled over Mentorship Academy, 57-4.
SPRINGFIELD 50, MAUREPAS 11
The Lady Bulldogs led 36-4 at halftime to cruise to the win as 11 players scored.
Ana Richardson led Springfield with 14 points, including eight in the second quarter. Maddie Ridgedell and Blayre Wheat each scored six, while Emersyn Neal had five, all in the first quarter.
Sydney Burke led Maurepas with five points, while Saige Bercegeay and Brooklyn Reine each had two.
The Eagles trailed 30-25 at halftime and rallied to knot the score at 33-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Live Oak closed out the game with a 12-8 run in the fourth quarter.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 14 points, while Da’miaya Dunn, Savanna Spillman and Taylor Barclay each scored four.
Doyle held Kentwood to single digits in every quarter while hitting five 3-pointers to pace the win.
The Lady Tigers led 23-4 at the end of the first quarter and 34-9 at halftime.
Kaelyn Contorno led Doyle with 14 points, Kassidy Rivero added 12, and Shelby Taylor scored eight.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 57, MENTORSHIP ACADEMY 4
Nine players scored as French Settlement took a 50-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Rilan Delaneville led FSHS with 11 points, Kloe Parrish and Grace McMorris each had eight points, Stella Allison scored seven and Brooke Dupuy and Londyn Crowder each scored six, with Crowder hitting two treys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.