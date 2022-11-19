Springfield-Collegiate Baton Rouge Emersyn Neal

Springfield's Emersyn Neal eyes the goal during Friday's game against Collegiate Baton Rouge.

 Photo courtesy of Debra Ridgedell

Springfield, Walker, Live Oak and French Settlement picked up wins in girls basketball action over Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 60-22 win over Collegiate Baton Rouge, while Walker picked up 70-35 win over Hahnville, Live Oak defeated St. Michael 40-21, and French Settlement scored a 63-17 victory over St. Scholastica.

