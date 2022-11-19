Springfield, Walker, Live Oak and French Settlement picked up wins in girls basketball action over Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 60-22 win over Collegiate Baton Rouge, while Walker picked up 70-35 win over Hahnville, Live Oak defeated St. Michael 40-21, and French Settlement scored a 63-17 victory over St. Scholastica.
SPRINGFIELD 40, COLLEGIATE BATON ROUGE 21
Springfield led 47-13 at halftime as 12 players scored in the win.
Ana Richardson led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points, including 10 in the second quarter, Melanie Fletcher added eight points, while Emersyn Neal, Jaci Williams and Tessa Jones each had six points.
Nine players scored as the Lady Cats hit six 3-pointers and went 8-for-10 from the line.
Walker led 38-22 at halftime and 65-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Jamiya Vann and Arionna Patterson each had 12 points, with Vann hitting three 3-pointers. Kennedi Ard added 10 points with two 3-pointers, while Caitlin Travis and Keaira Gross each had nine points.
LIVE OAK 40, ST. MICHAEL 21
The Eagles led 25-15 at halftime and shut St. Michael out in the third quarter while building a 33-15 lead.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 13, Demaya Davis and Kristen Whitley each had nine points, while Sydney Wiggington added seven.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 63, ST. SCHOLASTICA 17
The Lady Lions held St. Scholastica to single digits in every quarter, building a 40-5 lead at halftime.
Gracelyn Sibley led FSHS with 17 points, with 10 in the second quarter, while Stella Allison added 13 points, including two 3-pointers, while Brooke Dupuy added 12 with two 3-pointers.
