The Walker girls basketball team finished sixth in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Texas on Friday, while the Denham Springs girls notched a win over White Castle in a battle of two of the leading teams in the power rankings in their respective divisions.
JOHN PAUL II (TEXAS) 53, WALKER 41
John Paul II pulled away with a 19-8 run in the fourth quarter to ice the win after leading 18-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Walker, No. 1 in the Division I non-select power rankings, tied the game at 27-27 at halftime and trailed 34-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Cailtin Travis led Walker with 20 points, scoring 10 in the first quarter. She hit three 3-pointers in the game.
Kennedi Ard added nine points.
WALKER 55, MIDLOTHIAH (TEXAS) 42
Walker held Midlothian to single digits in two quarters to spark the win, leading 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime. The Lady Cats stretched the lead to 46-27 going into the fourth quarter.
JaMiya Vann led Walker with 18 points on six 3-pointers, with nine points in the second quarter. Ard added 11, scoring six in the first quarter.
DENHAM SPRINGS 57, WHITE CASTLE 28
Denham Springs, ranked No. 5 in the Division I non-select power rankings, moved to 15-1 on the year, with the win over White Castle, ranked No. 1 in the Division IV non-select power rankings.
Nine players scored for DSHS, which held White Castle to single digits in every quarter, building a 26-12 lead at halftime and putting the game away with a 20-8 run in the third quarter.
Prai Nelson led Denham Springs with 15 points, while Julissa Cabrera and Raegan White each scored eight and Taylor Smith had seven.
White Castle went 7-for-17 at the line.
