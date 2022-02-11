The Walker and French Settlement girls basketball teams wrapped up district championships Friday, while Springfield outlasted St. Thomas Aquinas in double overtime.
Walker captured its second straight District 4-5A title with a 73-53 road win over Scotlandville.
French Settlement wrapped up the District 10-2A crown with a 55-16 road win over Pope John Paul II.
Laci Williams scored the final point in Springfield’s 61-59 win over the Lady Falcons.
WALKER 73, SCOTLANDVILLE 53
Walker led 35-28 at halftime and put the game away with a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
Eight players scored as the Lady Cats hit three 3-pointers and went 16-for-29 from the line.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 17 points, Ray’Onna Sterling scored 14, Ja’Miya Vann added 12 with two 3-pointers, and Kennedi Ard scored 11 points.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 55, POPE JOHN PAUL II 16
The Lady Lions held PJP to single digits in every quarter and led 27-8 at halftime and 42-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Stella Allison paced FSHS with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, while Brooke Dupuy and Gracelyn Sibley each had 12 points. Dupuy hit two 3-pointers, while all of Sibley’s points came in the first half.
SPRINGFIELD 61, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 59, 2OT
The Lady Bulldogs outscored STA 16-14 in the overtime sessions after the Lady Falcons led 26-15 at halftime.
Springfield cut the lead to 39-35 going into the fourth quarter and tied the game at 45-45 at the end of regulation.
Williams had 12 points, with eight in overtime while going 6-for-10 from the line.
Tessa Jones led Springfield with 14 points, while Emersyn Neal added 11 points as nine players scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.