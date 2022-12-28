The Walker girls basketball team held on for a 58-56 win over Briarcrest Christian in its first game of the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Zachary scored a 78-64 win over Springfield in the Vermilion Catholic Tournament.
WALKER 58, BRIARCREST CHRISTIAN (TENN.) 56
Walker led 51-36 going into the fourth quarter before Briarcrest closed with a 20-7 run with KayLi Clarkson scoring eight of her 24 points and Ella Fite scoring eight of her 13.
The Lady Cats led 22-9 at the end of the first quarter as Kennedi Ard, who hit four 3-pointers, scored 13 of her 20 points, including three treys.
Caitlin Travis added 16 points as seven players scored for Walker.
ZACHARY 78, SPRINGFIELD 64
Zachary led 26-16 at the end of the first quarter before Springfield cut the lead to 37-36 at halftime.
The Lady Broncos used a 19-16 run to pad the lead and pulled away with a 22-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Anna Richardson led Springfield with 17 points, Jaci Williams added 13, while Tessa Jones scored 12. Jones and Williams each had two 3-pointers as the Lady Bulldogs hit six as a team.
Ava Raymond led Zachary with 21 points with 18 in the first quarter.
