Walker cruised to an 82-34 win over Thibodaux in the Denham Springs Tournament at Walker, while Live Oak nabbed a 60-31 win over Glen Oaks on Thursday.
WALKER 82, THIBODAUX 34
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 3:54 pm
WALKER 82, THIBODAUX 34
The Lady Cats led 24-5 at the end of the first quarter and 53-11 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Eight players scored for Walker, led by Aneace Scott with 20, including eight in the second quarter.
Jamiya Vann added 18 points with two 3-pointers, while Arionna Patterson had 11 with eight in the first quarter.
Walker went 6-for-7 from the line and hit six 3-pointers.
LIVE OAK 60, GLEN OAKS 31
The Eagles led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter but used runs of 15-6 and 17-5 in the second and third quarters to pull away for the win.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 19 points, Sydney Wiggington added 15 and Kristen Whitley and Savannah Spillman each scored 10.
