Walker vs Airline girls basketball 02-21-22

The Walker High girls’ basketball team plays against Airline in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs on Monday, Feb. 21 , 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Walker cruised to an 82-34 win over Thibodaux in the Denham Springs Tournament at Walker, while Live Oak nabbed a 60-31 win over Glen Oaks on Thursday.

WALKER 82, THIBODAUX 34

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.