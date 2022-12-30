Parish Tournament Walker-Doyle girls Caitlin Travis, Shelby Taylor

Walker's Caitlin Travis eyes the basket as Doyle's Shelby Taylor defends during the Livingston Parish Tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The Walker girls basketball team split a pair of games in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas, on Thursday, defeating Little Rock Central 46-37 while nationally-ranked Duncanville got a 54-36 win over the Lady Cats.

In the Vermilion Catholic Tournament, St. Thomas More held Springfield to two points in the second half, keying a 55-25 win.

