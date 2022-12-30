The Walker girls basketball team split a pair of games in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas, on Thursday, defeating Little Rock Central 46-37 while nationally-ranked Duncanville got a 54-36 win over the Lady Cats.
In the Vermilion Catholic Tournament, St. Thomas More held Springfield to two points in the second half, keying a 55-25 win.
WALKER 46, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 37
Walker trailed 21-20 at the end of the first quarter but led 32-24 at halftime.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 24 points, scoring 10 in the first quarter. She was 9-for-15 from the line as the Lady Cats went 10-for-22 as a team.
Kennedi Ard added seven points for Walker.
DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS 54, WALKER 36
Duncanville, ranked No. 21 nationally by MaxPreps, used a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Walker, which went 12-for-16 from the line, trailed 27-21 at halftime and 34-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Travis led Walker with 18 points, while Ard had seven, including a pair of 3-pointers.
VERMILION CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT
ST. THOMAS MORE 55, SPRINGFIELD 25
St. Thomas More led 34-23 at halftime and used runs of 10-2 and 11-0 in the final two quarters to pull away for the win.
Maddie Ridgedell led Springfield with five points, while Tessa Jones, Jaci Williams, Anna Richardson and Emersyn Neal each scored four.
St. Thomas More went 10-for-13 from the line and hit five 3-pointers.
