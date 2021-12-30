The Walker girls basketball team split a pair of game in the Sandra Meadows Classic on Wednesday, defeating Highland, Park, Texas before losing its first game of the season to Duncanville, Texas, the 16th ranked team in the nation by MaxPreps.com.
In other action, Live Oak scored a 40-36 road win over Hammond.
DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS 93, WALKER 54
Duncanville led 34-9 at the end of the first quarter to spark the win.
Caitlin Travis led Walker (20-1) with 18 points, while Arionna Patterson scored 10. Lanie Miller chipped in eight with a pair of 3-pointers.
The Lady Cats went 18-for-30 at the line, while Duncanville was 18-for-29 with four players in double figures.
WALKER 48, HIGHLAND PARK, TEXAS 45
Walker trailed 19-11 at the end of the first quarter but held Highland Park to single digits in the remaining three quarters. The Lady Cats led 41-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Ja'Miya Vann led Walker with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, while Travis had 12.
LIVE OAK 40, HAMMOND 36
Live Oak held the Lady Tors to single digits in every quarter to key the win.
The Lady Eagles led 19-16 at halftime and used a 10-2 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 17 points, while DeMari Whitley added 11 and Bailey Little scored nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.