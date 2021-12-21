The Walker girls picked up a win over John Curtis to move to 18-0 on the season, while Denham Springs improved to 16-4 win a victory over Woodlawn in the Brusly Tournament on Tuesday.
WALKER 60, JOHN CURTIS 48
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 23 points, nine of which came in the first quarter as the Lady Cats led 16-9 and 31-21 at halftime.
Ja'Miya Vann added 16 points, while Aneace Scott had eight as Walker went 20-for-31 from the line.
DENHAM SPRINGS 49, WOODLAWN 41
Denham Springs trailed 17-14 at the end of the first quarter but held Woodlawn to single digits in the second and third quarters while taking a 37-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hannah Hudnall, Olivia Slack and Taylor Smith each had 11 points for DSHS, while Raegan White added eight.
