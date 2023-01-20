The Walker girls basketball team used a big first quarter to key a 52-40 win over Scotlandville at Walker, while French Settlement scored a 51-42 road win over Dutchtown on Thursday.
WALKER 52, SCOTLANDVILLE 40
WALKER 52, SCOTLANDVILLE 40

Six players scored in the first quarter as the Lady Cats used a 25-5 run to take control of the game.
WALKER 52, SCOTLANDVILLE 40
Six players scored in the first quarter as the Lady Cats used a 25-5 run to take control of the game.
Kennedi Ard scored nine of her 11 points in the first quarter, while Trinity Thomas added all six of hers during the run.
Walker led 36-15 at halftime before Scotlandville cut the lead to 42-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Caitlin Travis led the Lady Cats with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, as Walker went 4-for-13 at the line and hit four treys in the game. JaMiya Vann added 11 points.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 51, DUTCHTOWN 42
The Lady Lions rallied from a 13-6 deficit at the end of the first quarter to pick up the win.
FSHS tied the score at 21-21 at halftime before taking a 33-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brooke Dupuy led FSHS with 15 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Stella Allison added 14 and Raegan Matherne 11.
