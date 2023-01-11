The Walker girls basketball team scored a 66-24 road win over White Castle in a game featuring No. 1 teams in their respective divisions, while Springfield picked up a 50-36 win over St. Charles.
In other action, Hannan edged French Settlement 54-50.
WALKER 66, WHITE CASTLE 24
The Lady Cats, No. 1 in the Division I power ratings, led 38-13 at halftime to spark the victory.
Nine players scored for Walker, which hit six 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the line, led by Caitlin Travis with 13 points.
Kennedi Ard had 11 points with three 3-pointers, scoring eight in the second quarter, while Ja’Miya Vann added 10 points with two 3-pointers.
White Castle, ranked No. 1 in the Division IV power ratings, went 10-for-11 from the line.
SPRINGFIELD 50, ST. CHARLES 36
The Lady Bulldogs used a 16-2 run in the first quarter and led 35-12 at halftime to key the win.
Eight players scored for Springfield, led by Jaci Williams with 12 points. Williams had seven points in the first quarter and hit two 3-pointers in the game.
Tessa Jones added eight points, Maddie Ridgedell scored seven, and Blayre Wheat with six points on two 3-pointers.
The Lady Bulldogs went 4-for-8 from the line and hit six 3-pointers, while St. Charles went 3-for-12 from the line.
HANNAN 54, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 50
The Lady Lions led 19-16 at halftime but Hannan used a 19-7 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
French Settlement, which hit five 3-pointers and went 11-for-19 at the line, outscored Hannan 24-19 in the fourth quarter.
Stella Allison led FSHS with 16 points with eight in the fourth quarter. Brooke Dupuy added 11 with three 3-pointers, while Gracelyn Sibley scored 10.
