DENHAM SPRINGS 59, EAST ASCENSION 58
The Lady Jackets trailed 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime before rallying for the win in the second half.
White’s winning shot was Denham Springs’ second lead of the game after the Lady Jackets led 3-2 early in the contest.
White led the Lady Jackets with 16 points, while Taylor Smith scored 11 and Olivia Slack scored 10.
SPRINGFIELD 51, ST. HELENA 41
The Lady Bulldogs led 31-23 at halftime before the Lady Hawks cut the lead to 40-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jaci Williams led Springfield with 12 points, while Anna Richardson added 11 and Emersyn Neal scored nine.
Springfield hit two 3-pointers and went 19-for-30 from the line, while St. Helena was 8-for-14 from the line with five treys.
