LIVINGSTON – Quite simply, it just wasn’t the best of nights for the Doyle girls basketball team.
St. Helena held the Lady Tigers scoreless in the second quarter, sparking a 40-27 win Tuesday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
“We started very slow,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “I give them credit. They started fast. They did a good job in the first half. We just decided too late to play. We didn’t give up, but … we were able to outscore them in the second half, but you can’t wait that late, especially against a team that can play. That’s just not acceptable. We’ve got to figure out a way to start earlier to find a way to score. We struggled.”
“We played so poorly that first and second quarter – mainly in the second quarter – that that’s too hard to come back from,” White continued. “I was telling the girls that in the locker room. We can’t have lulls of time where we don’t score at least a little. Right now, if you ask me what our biggest struggle is (it’s) we go minutes without scoring, and that just can’t happen.”
The Lady Hawks led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and took advantage of shooting woes by the Lady Tigers while limiting Doyle to one shot while converting on defensive rebounds – a trend for much of the game – to spark a 13-0 run in the second quarter.
“They’re very good under the basket,” White said. “Their big girls, their post players, they do a really good job. They do. I’ll give them a lot of credit. They get in there, and they bang. They do a good job. They make sure you get your one shot, and they try to get multiple (shots) on their end. That’s a hard thing to do because nobody shoots 100 percent.”
St. Helena hit a pair of 3-pointers to end the second quarter for a 27-9 lead at halftime and connected on another to get the scoring going in the third quarter.
The Lady Tigers utilized multiple lineups during the game with White noting 12 players got playing time in the game.
“I was just trying to find a groove, honestly,” White said. “We didn’t really have one.”
Kylee Savant hit a free throw to end the scoreless drought for the Lady Tigers with 5:11 to play in the third quarter, sparking a run that cut the lead to 30-16.
“That’s what we want to do from the start,” White said of the Lady Tigers’ scoring burst. “Like I said, we just wait too late. That’s something we’ve got to figure out, for sure. If we want to do well in the upcoming games and make a run in the playoffs, then that’s something that needs to be figured out.”
A 3-pointer by Savant made the score 34-19 before St. Helena went into the fourth quarter ahead 36-19.
St. Helena stretched the lead to 40-21 before a free throw by Shelby Taylor keyed a 6-0 burst to close out the game.
Savant led Doyle with eight points, scoring six in the third quarter.
Doyle got within a point twice in the first quarter – the last time at 6-5 on Kassidy Rivero’s inside basket – before the Lady Hawks pulled ahead 12-5.
Taylor and Savant had baskets before St. Helena got a bucket just before the buzzer giving the Lady Hawks a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Rivero scored seven points, while Taylor added five.
