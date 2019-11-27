Presleigh Scott's buzzer-beater with 1.6 seconds left lifted Doyle to a 63-61 win over Hammond to close out the Doyle Tournament on Tuesday.
The game was tied at 61-61 play before Scott's game-winner.
Scott finished with a game-high 19 points as Doyle (5-0) led 29-21 at halftime.
Hammond cut the lead to 46-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
Elise Jones and Meghan Watson each had 13 points, while Claire Glascock added nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.