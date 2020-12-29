Presleigh Scott led Doyle with 23 points, helping the Lady Tigers pick up a 53-37 win over Central Lafourche on Tuesday in the Episcopal Tournament.
The Lady Tigers led 30-19 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 51-27 heading into the fourth quarter with Scott scoring 10 points in the third quarter.
Elise Jones added 12 points, while KK Savant added eight, including two 3-pointers.
