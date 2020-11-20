Presleigh Scott scored 25 points, and Doyle held Reeves to single-digit scoring in three quarters to key a 53-38 win Thursday in the Hathaway Tournament.
Scott scored 16 points in the first quarter as Doyle (1-0) led 21-8 and stretched the advantage to 30-15 at halftime.
Maddie White added nine points for Doyle, while Kourtlyn Lacey added six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.