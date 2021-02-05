Presleigh Scott scored 30 points and Doyle got off to a fast start in a 72-36 win over Springfield on the road Friday.
Scott scored 18 points in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers led 26-4 at the end of the first quarter and extended the advantage to 44-14 at halftime.
Elise Jones added 21 points for Doyle, while Kylee Savant had nine.
Katie Norman and Destiny Reed each scored nine points for Springfield, while Maddie Ridgedell added five.
