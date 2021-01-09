Presleigh Scott scored 38 points to lead Doyle to a 61-46 win over Haughton in the Logansport Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers got 25 points from Elise Jones in a 57-47 win over Stanley earlier in the day.
DOYLE 61, HAUGHTON 46
Doyle hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter, opening a 24-12 lead before Scott scored all of the Lady Tigers' points in a 14-13 run in the second quarter.
Doyle put the game away with a 14-6 run in the third.
Jones had nine points with two 3-pointers, while Kourtlyn Lacey added eight points with two 3-pointers.
DOYLE 57, STANLEY 47
Doyle led 20-12 after the first quarter and 36-25 at halftime before going on an 11-6 run in the third quarter.
Scott added 14 points for the Lady Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.