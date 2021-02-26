LIVINGSTON - - The Doyle Lady Tigers are headed back to the state tournament.
Southeastern Louisiana signee Presleigh Scott scored 43 points, helping top-seeded Doyle to an 86-71 win over No. 9 Rayville on Thursday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
“That’s the most intense 25-point game I’ve ever been a part of,” Doyle coach Sam White said after her team led by 24 points at halftime and weathered a furious comeback attempt by the Lady Hornets. “It never felt like it was enough. We preached the whole game, ‘It’s not enough. You have got to keep going. It’s not enough. They are good enough to come back. They are not going to give it to you. They are not going to quit. It’s not enough.’ All the way down to the wire, we did not feel satisfied until that buzzer went off.
“That was a good basketball team. For them to be ranked No. 9, I’m not so certain that’s exactly where they should have been to be honest with you,” White said with a laugh. “I am happy to have played them, played them tough, had some things go wrong and still win. I think we grew up a little tonight. We had some young players out on the floor at certain times, and they did a really good job, and that is a great thing to see going into a big environment like Southeastern.”
Doyle will face No. 5 Avoyelles Charter in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday at the University Center in Hammond. The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“I’m so excited,” Scott said. “I wanted this so bad … You can’t even understand how bad I wanted this just because we lost a lot of our players last year. I still felt like we had the motor to do it, and the ability to do it, and I think we showed everybody that tonight.”
Doyle (27-4) got rolling early, outscoring the Lady Hornets 18-9, with Scott (eight points), Kylee Savant (seven points) and Elise Jones (four points) handling all the scoring for Doyle.
Jones and Savant each finished with 14 points.
The Lady Tigers turned it up a notch in the second quarter as six players scored during a run which extended the lead to 48-24 at halftime.
“Rayville, I have to give it to them,” said Jones, who finished with 14 points. “They were way better than a No. 9 or 8 seed that they were. I felt like I was playing at the state championship game. It was tight the whole game. They were really good, but I’m glad that we came out on top and did what we had to do. We played our style of basketball.”
Scott, who attributed her scoring surge to some of the Lady Tigers’ starters getting into foul trouble, scored 12 of Doyle’s 15 points in the third quarter as Doyle led 63-37 heading into the final period.
“Whenever a lot of our helpers get out, you have to kind of take control and just go into the open layups and stuff like that,” Scott said. “The team kind of let me have my open layups today, so whenever they let you have it, you take advantage of that.”
“We knew that if we could get it out and up to her in transition, they would have a really hard time stopping her going to the basket, and that proved to be true over and over again, and she knew that we needed her to go ahead and score, especially when we had certain people out of the game at certain times because of foul trouble,” White said. “She stepped up. We had a bunch of them step up and step up big.”
The Lady Hornets erupted in the fourth quarter behind 14 points from Amari West who had 36 points and Samiyah Smith, who scored 15 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Scott said Thursday’s game will help the Lady Tigers going into the state tournament.
“It gave us not just a game, but good practice, if that makes sense,” Scott said. “Not that it was an easy game. We had to work, but it definitely prepared us for state, and I think that’s good for us.”
“It’s very mixed emotions,” Jones said. “I’m just really excited and pumped because it’s our last home game ever in this gym, so it’s just kind of like this is it, but it’s not because we still have two more games.”
