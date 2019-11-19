The Doyle girls basketball team got a 34-point effort from Presleigh Scott to open its season with a 74-51 road win over Amite.
Scott had 15 points in the first quarter, helping the Lady Tigers to a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter which expanded to 41-29 at halftime.
Scott had 12 points in the third quarter, helping Doyle build a 63-41 lead heading into the final period.
Meghan Watson scored 14 points, while Elise Jones added nine, Claire Glascock chipped in seven and Kourtlyn Lacey added six.
Jalencia Pierre scored 24 points to lead Amite.
Walker (girls) 50, St. Helena 27
Trinity Harold scored 13 of her team-high 21 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to help Walker get past St. Helena on the road.
Walker overcame a 13-9 first-quarter deficit to lead 21-19 at halftime and 31-23 after three quarters.
Harold hit the team's only 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to spark Walker to a 19-4 run. Keaira Gross had eight and Shaylan Cummings six for the Lady Cats.
Christ Episcopal 4, Walker 0
The Lady Cats opened with a difficult opponent in Christ Episcopal, which opened the season with a shutout win.
Goalkeeper Madeline Watson had seven saves to lead the Lady Cats, who travel Thursday to Pope John Paul.
