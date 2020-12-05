Fontainebleau built a nice first-half lead and held off a Denham Springs comeback attempt in a 58-49 win Friday in the Denham Springs Tournament at Hornsby Gym.
Fontainebleau led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter but pulled away to lead 32-16 at halftime.
The Lady Jackets responded with a 23-15 run the cut the lead to 47-39 heading into the fourth quarter, but Fontainebleau outscored DSHS 11-10 in the final period.
Kiana Lee led DSHS with 17 points, while Libby Thompson added 13 as both players scored eight in the third quarter. Thompson had three 3-pointers. Colin Macias added 12 points for DSHS with two 3-pointers.
Denham Springs takes on St. Amant at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hornsby Gym to continue tournament play.
