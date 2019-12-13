HOLDEN – It shows up on the scoreboard as a one-sided win for Doyle, but Lady Tigers coach Sam White said she was anything but comfortable in facing Holden until the final buzzer sounded.
After a tight first quarter, the Lady Tigers scored 10 straight points, all off Lady Rocket turnovers, to start the second quarter, jump-starting a 79-49 victory Friday in the semifinals of Livingston Parish Tournament at Holden.
“Holden’s tough, man,” said White, a former Holden player. “If they tell you they’re not, they’re a liar. They are tough, and they have good players and they are coached extremely well. I played for (Holden coaches) Pam and Craig (Forbes). I adore them, and I think they do a wonderful job. Their teams will always come out fighting, and I knew it wasn’t going to be over until we were able to kind of pull away right there.
“To win by 30, it was a surprise. It was a wonderful surprise.”
Top-seeded Doyle (8-0) moves on to face second-seeded Denham Springs in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Holden (6-5) meets Albany for third place at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“It was just a bad night to have a bad night,” Pam Forbes said. “You set the situation up. You’re the four seed. You get to play the No. 1 seed. You’re playing in front of a packed house, and your girls just kind of lose faith in what’s going on. They make a couple of mistakes, then it starts getting mental. Then they get real tight. They forget to do the little bitty things, and Doyle took total advantage of that.
“I think if they (Doyle) play at that caliber of how they did tonight, they will be very, very successful in the playoffs.”
The first quarter featured eight lead changes before Cambree Courtney’s steal and layup put the Lady Rockets ahead 14-11.
Meghan Watson’s basket keyed a 4-0 burst which put Doyle up 15-14, but there were two lead changes and two ties before Holden led 21-19 at the end of the first quarter. Watson finished with 15 points.
“We knew it was going to be a track meet, let’s just be honest,” White said. “It really was. We play very similar styles. At one point, it looked like everybody on the court was sucking wind, and I’m like, ‘Just try to suck less wind than they’re sucking.’”
Things changed quickly to start the second quarter when the Lady Tigers feasted on Holden turnovers, going on an 11-0 run, which was capped by Watson’s free throw for a 30-21 lead.
“We’re so not sure of ourselves that when we make bam, bam, bam turnovers, then we kind of freak out and we’re just not as successful as we need to be,” Pam Forbes said. “I saw some good things. The first quarter, I thought we played well. We’ve played well a quarter per game. It’s just very important for us to be able to put a couple of quarters together to be able to beat good teams. We’ll be able to beat average teams, but for the Holden Lady Rockets to beat good teams, we’re going to have to put more than one quarter together.”
Holden’s Jaycee Hughes, who had 26 points, hit a basket to stop the run and scored all of the team’s 13 points in the second quarter with Doyle going into halftime with a 44-34 lead.
Presleigh Scott, who finished with a game-high 35 points, got a good chunk of her scoring off offensive rebounds, which she said is another part of the Lady Tigers’ game.
“That’s part of being a team,” she said. “We take each other’s slack. If somebody’s got my slack, I’ve got their slack. It’s definitely a team effort, and we’re just really blessed that we can go to the championship, and I hope we just all work together as a team and do well.”
Doyle continued the same formula to extend the lead to 57-37 on Kourtlyn Lacey’s 3-pointer in the third quarter.
“We talked in the locker room, I said, we want to come out in this third quarter and you want to put the nail in there,” White said. “You don’t want to let the other team, whoever it is, you don’t want to let them think that they have a chance. You come out and you put all pressure on them. Don’t come out and coast. There’s no coasting when you’re playing this game. You’ve got to go until the end.”
Camille Comish’s putback ended a run in which Hughes scored 16 straight points for the Lady Rockets and made the score 57-39 before Doyle went into the fourth quarter ahead 61-43.
Scott had eight points and Watson six in the fourth quarter, and Watson’s jumper with roughly a minute left gave Doyle a 77-49 lead.
While it’s on to the championship game for Doyle, Forbes is hoping the Lady Rockets can bounce back against Albany.
“I’m expecting it to be a really good game if we play well,” she said. “Hopefully we will. Hopefully we’ll get back to doing the things that help us to be successful.”
