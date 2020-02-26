ALBANY – Albany has made a habit of making some deep playoff runs over the past few seasons, finishing as the Class 3A runner-up in 2017 and making the semifinals the past two seasons.
Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse figures this season’s team can be just as dangerous, and the reasoning behind it starts with her senior class.
“I think all four of them knew that college scholarships weren’t even a thought in any of their minds," Darouse said with her fifth-seeded Lady Hornets set to travel to face fourth-seeded Booker T. Washington-New Orleans at 6 p.m. Thursday's Class 3A state quarterfinal. "So when you have seniors who know this is it, desperation can be a huge motivator, and they don’t want it to be over, and they are literally willing themselves and their team to playing at the level that they need to play at to win a game, and the team under them – the juniors, sophomores and freshmen – they’re responding to that, and what a better time to respond to that."
The rise of Albany’s senior class began last spring during tryouts when Darouse met with the group to tell them they’d have to take on a bigger role as leaders following the departure of longtime assistant Rebecca Buisson.
“I just told those four seniors that they were going to have to change the way they thought and they were going to have to be a little more mature than their age and handle some things and be that go-between between the rest of the team and me, and I can honestly say that they have done that,” Darouse said. “Every time there has been any sort of problem or issue or anything, I talk to Devyn (Hoyt) and Kelli (Landry) and this is the response I get, ‘Yes ma’am. We’ll handle it,’ and it’s handled.”
Landry said the seniors handle team issues together, and they can span a wide variety of topics.
“It’s anything between drama and just stuff that happens on the court,” she said.
It’s been a different kind of season for the senior class, with each person taking on a different role.
Darouse said she’s relied on Hoyt and Landry to be her tie to the locker room, even though neither of them leads the team statistically.
“(Devyn) and Kellie both scoring-wise have been up-and-down, but they’ve been so solid, they have taken on the role as the vocal leaders of the team, and the kids respond to them mentally when they speak,” Darouse said. “I didn’t know if that would be the case because typically, your leaders come from the kids who are leading you in scoring or have the ball in their hands the most, and neither one of them have either one of those things, and they’re totally OK with that.
"I think that’s part of the reason why the kids follow them is that they know their roles," Darouse said. "It’s a unique situation because they aren’t the best player on the team and they aren’t having the ball in their hands all the time, and the fact that they can still be mature enough to lead their team and put their teammates ahead of themselves is just kind of an incredible thing.”
Hoyt and Landry have had their moments, with Darouse recalling Hoyt’s effort in the team’s first win over Loranger, in which she hit three 3-pointers in the second half in helping the team overcome a 13-point third-quarter deficit to pick up a 47-45 road win.
“The great thing about it, Devyn is smart enough to trust her process and trust the work that she’s done,” Darouse said. “Early on in the season, she just really struggled to score in games. She made shots in practice all the time. She just couldn’t make them in the game. I just told her, and even my mom (former Albany coach Jo Ann Smith) told her, ‘Devyn’, we’re winning games and you’re not scoring. Just think. You’re going to score, and when you do, we’re going to be that much better.’ What a mature kid to realize that and to not get frustrated, to continue to score and encourage her teammates and in practice and in the games and just enjoy her teammates and her season. I mean, what a mature kid.”
Hoyt has come on late in the season, scoring 11 points in the Lady Hornets’ 78-71 regional playoff win over Green Oaks.
“At the beginning of the season, no, I wasn’t doing too good, but now I’ve kind of gotten back in my groove,” Hoyt said. “I just kept shooting. That’s it – just kept shooting. It’s a team effort. They picked me up when I was down.”
Landry, meanwhile, put in a 20-point effort, including seven in the second overtime when the Lady Hornets defeated Holden 64-62 in early January. Like Hoyt, she said she’s relied on her teammates to help her through games when her shots might not have been falling.
“Any night, anybody can have the best game,” Landry said. “It’s not one person every night. It’s different people every night. When we know that one of us isn’t having the best game, we pick each other up and say, ‘you got this. We’re still ahead. We’re still winning. We’re going to do this.’”
Meanwhile, Maddie Oubre is a sparkplug of sorts for the team.
“Maddie is our 100% gal,” Darouse said. “I always say she will run through a brick wall – not even sure why she’s running it, but because I’ve asked her to, she doesn’t even hesitate. Her intensity and effort level, everybody responds behind that.”
Oubre said Darouse has a unique way of describing her style of play.
“She tells me all the time that I play better when I don’t think about what I’m doing, whenever I just go,” Oubre said. “She’s been telling me that ever since she’s been my coach.”
Honour Johnson, the fourth member of the senior class, may not pile up a lot of stats, but her role is just as important for the team.
“My job is basically to start the cheers and start getting everybody hyped up on the bench,” she said. "It’s pretty cool …, we used to get hyped as freshmen, but our freshmen, they get so excited during the game. It gives the energy to the people who are playing and to the rest of the bench …”
Darouse said Johnson’s impact on the team’s younger players, which includes a crop of freshmen, hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“I think anybody that has seen us play this year, loves to watch my eight freshmen on the bench,” Darouse said. “There are no bigger cheerleaders than them and the kids on the floor feed off that.”
Darouse said Johnson’s role on the bench as a senior also sends a message to those underclassmen about what it means to be a teammate.
“Even though Honour doesn’t start, Honour sits right next to me, and there’s no bigger cheerleader on the bench than Honour, because that’s part of her role as a senior,” Darouse said. “Nobody pouts. Nobody gets frustrated because Honour’s right there, and in the girls’ minds, they think well, ‘OK, if Honour can do it, I can.’”
Hoyt said she’s enjoyed developing relationships with the underclassmen, noting she shoots with freshman Emma Fuller each day, and sophomore Shelby Martin joins them at times.
“I love it,” Hoyt said, noting that she’s hoping the underclassmen can learn that their work in practice pays off in the long run. “No one likes to put in the work and it not pay off.”
Darouse said the development of her senior class as leaders has reflected on the team as a whole.
“The four of them have kind of learned their roles and learned their places, and the team has kind of bonded and went around how they’ve reacted,” she said. “It’s been really nice to see them evolve as a team together.”
