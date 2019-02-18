ALBANY – All Albany seniors Camryn Woods and Layla D’Fonseca had to do was look up on the wall at the school’s gym after practice on a Saturday morning to get an idea of what’s at stake for every girls basketball team at this point in the season.
Yes, Albany has been to the postseason for as long as anyone can remember, but for Woods and D’Fonseca, things are coming more into focus as they wind down their careers as the No. 3-seeded Lady Hornets (22-12) host No. 14 Kaplan in a Class 3A regional playoff game at 6 p.m. Monday.
“There’s … empty space, and we want to fill it,” Woods said glancing up at the wall where the team photos of the school’s previous state champions are located.
“To put our picture on that wall up there,” D’Fonseca said of the team’s goal at this point. “I tell everybody at my school, I want a ring on my finger by the end of the season. I want my picture up there and I want all 16 of our girls to have a ring on their finger.”
Getting to this point may not have been a completely easy ride for the Lady Hornets.
For starters, they lost Natalie Kelly, who is now playing at Auburn, and spark plug Mahogany Williams to graduation, meaning Woods and D’Fonseca had to take over as the team’s leaders this season.
Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse said the duo has more than stepped up to the challenge.
“We said back in the first of November, I told you that we were going to do-or-die with them, we were going to ride their backs as far as they have taken us, and they have done a great job,” Stacy Darouse said.
They’ve gone about their leadership roles in different ways, with Woods often among the team’s scoring leaders each game this season. For D’Fonseca, however, the stat sheet may not be as full, but Darouse said she’s still made her share of contributions.
“We’re reaping the benefits of Camryn being a four-year starter, and Layla doesn’t get enough credit and what she does don’t show up in stat sheet,” Darouse said. “You see the steals from the little ones, but they can do that because they know Layla has their back. You see their steal in the stats, but you don’t see that she’s covering three people by herself because she’s that smart, and she’s that much of an instinctive play, and they both are.
“When it’s all said and done, it’s going to be very emotional for me because I don’t want to lose them.”
Part of the duo’s leadership skills included getting the team’s younger players accustomed to their roles on the team and how each of them fit into the Lady Hornets’ system.
“We have to talk to them as seniors,” D’Fonseca said. “We have to motivate everybody. We have to tell them to go to this spot. We have to go to that spot. We have to keep the team together. We’re basically telling everybody what to do, where to go, who to close out on.”
“And they listen to us, because they know we’ve had the most experience,” Woods said, finishing D’Fonseca’s sentence.
As the Lady Hornets navigated figuring out which lineups worked best together, there were a few growing pains, including a four-game losing streak in December to Denham Springs and Doyle as part of the Livingston Parish Tournament, St. Joseph’s in a single game and West Monroe as part of the Walker Tournament.
Darouse credited Woods and D’Fonseca with keeping the team motivated during the losing stretch.
“When I made the schedule this time last year, I wasn’t anticipating some teams on our schedule being as good as they were, so when that stretch came along, I told them, ‘we’re going to be OK down the road. We’re putting you in every situation possible to get ready for playoffs,’” Darouse said. “But when you’re a teenager, you don’t always see that. You just see wins and losses, and that is very difficult to come to practice on a four-game losing streak and practice like you’ve won four games. It’s easy to come to practice when you’ve won four in a row.”
Woods said her message to the team during the losing streak wasn’t complicated.
“We basically just had to tell them it’s heart,” Woods said. “It’s heart and guts. You might have the talent every time. You’re going to mess up and mistakes happen, but you just have to know in your head that you’ve got it and you have to keep your confidence up.”
It worked as Albany bounced back, going 8-4 and setting up a rematch with Doyle, which spent the majority of the season as the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A power rankings. The Lady Hornets picked up an 81-68 win over the Lady Tigers, which Woods said boosted the team’s confidence.
"It was really big because in the parish tournament we did lose to them, and everyone was like, ‘Oh wow! We lost to Doyle," she said of the tournament's third-place game. "This is terrible. We shouldn’t have lost.’ But we just kept working hard in practice and showed them that we could win.”
Don’t forget Albany’s 67-65 loss to Holden, which has taken on special significance between the schools over the past few seasons.
“We were upset about the game, but then after the game, the only thing that (Albany assistant coach) Rebecca (Buisson) had to tell us every year the loser of that game goes to the state championship, so that’s what we’re aiming for,” she said.
Holden lost to Albany in 2016 and 2018 and later won the Class B state title, while Holden defeated Albany in 2017, and the Lady Hornets finished as the Class 3A runner-up.
While the Lady Hornets were handling their businesses on the court, the team dynamic changed after the semester break when Darouse allowed Tristan Miles, a senior who was a starter on last season’s team, to re-join the squad after missing the first half of the season while dealing with off-court issues.
“That was a tricky situation in keeping the team together, integrating her back into a role where she’s on the floor,” Darouse said. “It was not kosher in locker room all the time. (Buisson) dealt with a lot that I didn’t have to, and that’s her role, and she knows that, and I appreciate that about her. But we know our roles. When Tristan came back, it was a matter of us kind of re-learning our roles, so it was difficult during different times during the year.
“It wasn’t easy. It never is. When you put the fate of your happiness in 15-to-18-year-old girls, it’s a rocky ride. It’s a game of mountains and valleys.”
It’s also something D’Fonseca said is sometimes part of the months-long season.
“We do have our ups and our downs,” D’Fonseca said. “That’s normal for a team, but like Cam said, we have to pick each other up. We motivate each other. We do whatever we can to get back in the game, and we work hard.”
Woods said the team got things back on track by working to keep their confidence up, in part by doing some team bonding activities, like eating meals together. Playing the senior card at times didn’t hurt, either.
“I would tell them this is my last year,” Woods said. “At this point, I only have four more games left at the most. I’d tell them I don’t want to end my season like this. I want to get back together and get where we’re supposed to be.”
Darouse gave D’Fonseca and Woods a lot of the credit for keeping the Lady Hornets focused when Miles re-joined the team.
“It was them telling the team that (they) as the leaders, them as seniors, trusted me and that I was going to do what was best for our team,” Darouse said. “What was best for our team was to let Tristan come back and be a part of this team, and them backing me and telling them (the team) that we’re doing what we think is best to put us in the best position at the end of the season, that made all the difference in the world.
“That’s the story of our life is trying to weather the storm,” Darouse continued. “I tell them all the time, as important as basketball is, it’s not just about basketball. It’s about life. Sometimes you have to learn hard lessons, and Tristan learned a very difficult lesson the first semester, and sometimes when you’re in your job, you don’t believe your boss is doing the right thing, but you don’t know everything that’s going on, and you still have to go to work and you still have to do your job no matter what your boss says, so it’s about life lessons, too.”
Woods said she also learned a little something from the team’s younger players this season.
“It’s definitely me being more vocal,” Woods said. “I like to be to myself. I’m quiet, but they need me to tell them what to do, where to go. That’s helped me out of my shell to become a leader this year.”
With the Lady Hornets in the regional round, and without overlooking Kaplan, D’Fonseca is excited about what could be ahead in the postseason.
“It’s awesome,” D’Fonseca said. “I’m glad we’re in a pretty good spot right now. That hypes everybody else up more. We’re all ready to play.”
Woods is hopeful that leads to another team photo being placed on the wall.
“A lot of the little ones get nervous because it is playoff time,” Woods said. “Everyone is in the gym. They don’t like all of the people here, but I tell them if we’re going to win it … this is the year. I think that this is our best chance to win a state championship. I really do.”
