French Settlement used big first half, keyed by scoring contributions from three of its seniors, to spark a 67-32 win over St. Helena on Tuesday.
Serenity Smith scored 12 of her 15 points and Shay Parker added six of her 10 points in the first quarter, while Dannah Martin scored 14 of her game-high 29 points in the second quarter as French Settlement built a 42-15 lead at halftime.
FSHS, which moved to 2-0 on the season, hit seven 3-pointers in the game, including four from Martin.
The Lady Lions went 10-for-15 from the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.