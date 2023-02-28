During her team’s postgame interview session after its loss in the semifinals last season, Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse couldn’t help but be optimistic, and the Lady Hornets haven’t let her down.

Darouse’s optimism last season stemmed from the fact that the team had no seniors. This time around, all six of them – Brilee Ford, Emma Fuller, Isabella Berlier, Bella Matherne, Jameisha Williams and Taylor Bourgeois -- have helped get the Lady Hornets back to the semifinals.

