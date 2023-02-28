During her team’s postgame interview session after its loss in the semifinals last season, Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse couldn’t help but be optimistic, and the Lady Hornets haven’t let her down.
Darouse’s optimism last season stemmed from the fact that the team had no seniors. This time around, all six of them – Brilee Ford, Emma Fuller, Isabella Berlier, Bella Matherne, Jameisha Williams and Taylor Bourgeois -- have helped get the Lady Hornets back to the semifinals.
She said that returning experience has had a multi-layered effect on the team and the program.
“It didn’t take us as long to find our roles,” said Darouse, whose second-seeded Lady Hornets face No. 3 Brusly in a Division II non-select semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center. “Our roles were kind of defined already. We were able to implement more things because we had that experience. We were able to beef up our schedule because we had that experience, and that’s just played a huge part in the success that we’ve had is the experience, but they haven’t lost the hunger, which is very rare to find in group, but this group has that.”
Having such a large senior class has also been a different experience for Darouse as a coach.
“(It’s) easier and harder at the same time,” she said. “It’s easier in that I’m very, very partial to this group. We just have a lot of fun. We have fun in practice. We have fun eating a pre-game meal. We have fun joking before the game, but it’s harder in that you work harder as a coach. You spend more time watching film as a coach because you want to make sure you’ve dotted all of your I’s and crossed all your T’s to give back to those kids who’ve given everything they have to you.”
Another part of the team’s success has come from its depth, with Darouse using multiple starting lineups throughout the season – something she’s done in the past as well.
“I’ve said all year long I don’t have five starters,” she said. “I have a bunch of starters, but I can only start five at a time. We’ve changed our lineups probably more times than any other team in the state, and I’m fine with that.”
“What a wonderful thing to have that we can go that deep and still not lose anything and be comfortable in,” Darouse continued.
Darouse said that aspect comes from the way the Lady Hornets practice.
“We don’t play first five against second five,” Darouse said. “I change every single day who they practice with and against, so it doesn’t matter what lineup’s in in the game, they’ve practiced with each other, and so I think that helps in that it doesn’t matter who it is, and the five that are on the floor, the biggest cheerleaders are the ones that are ones that are on the bench.”
Ford is the spark plug as the team’s point guard.
“She dictates our pace,” Darouse said. “The faster she is, the faster we are as a team, and you know me, the faster we can be, the better.”
Matherne has settled into a starting role after coming off the bench earlier in the season.
“It just seems like all year when we’ve needed a big shot or a big rebound, Bella’s been that person to do that, and she’s kind of our do-it-all player,” Darouse said. “She can play a guard. She can play in the post. She can play wherever we need her to play according to who else is on the floor with her, and that’s a huge advantage to us.”
Fuller battled multiple injuries before returning near the start of district play.
“That’s an incredible boost,” Darouse said of Fuller’s return. “We kind of settled in to her and Jameisha coming off the bench, and three minutes into the game when the other team is playing hard, to come into the game with two fresh players like those two who are all-district players, that’s just incredible. That is such an advantage for us, and that just shows you that we don’t have five starters. We have a bunch.”
“I couldn’t even tell you how our scoring averages go because the only scoring I care about at the end of the day is what the final score is,” Darouse continued. “Jameisha just gives us such a lift off the bench, and her being left-handed gives us an extra push on the left side of the floor. A lot of times Aubrey (Hoyt) draws a lot of defense on the strong side, and to have a kid like Jameisha that can shoot the three or really get to the basket in a hurry just makes everything happen.”
Bourgeois had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the quarterfinal win over West Feliciana, but Darouse said it’s not necessarily her scoring that the team relies on all the time.
“Taylor does so many things that never show up in the stat sheet or in the scorebook, but we wouldn’t be the team we are without her,” Darouse said.
Berlier, who returned from a torn ACL last season, tore a meniscus in practice six weeks ago during a non-contact shooting drill.
“She’s just had a rough year-and-a-half,” Darouse said. “She is a coach on the bench, a cheerleader on the bench. I’m so devastated for her that she’s had to endure these injuries, and this is not the type of senior year that she wanted, but she’s so strong and I just can’t say enough good things about that kid. I just love that kid. She is so loved by her teammates, and that’s a testament to what kind of kid she is.”
Darouse is hoping the team’s experience works in its favor against Brusly, which defeated No. 22 Jennings 52-28 in the quarterfinals.
“The problem is we’re playing a team that’s been there as well,” Darouse said. “Hopefully we won’t battle the nerves like we did last year. I said this last year, this is a super-relaxed bunch, but at the same time, they’re focused on what they need to do, so we’re just going to go out there and do the best we can. I feel like we’re playing a home game, it’s just not in our gym.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.