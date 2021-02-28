LIVINGSTON -- The senior class looks a little bit different from last season’s, but the trio of Presleigh Scott, Elise Jones and Kourtlyn Lacey has done its part to get the Doyle girls basketball team back to the Class 2A state tournament.
That’s not a surprise to Doyle coach Sam White, whose team faces Avoyelles Charter in a Class 2A semifinal Monday at 5 p.m. at the University Center in Hammond.
“They have obviously been important to this program pretty much since they got here, and they have grown up,” White said. “They’ve grown up in our program in what it is I could see us doing, and they took that vision and they brought it to life. They really did. They way we play, the fast pace, the aggressive defense, never letting the other team settle that’s them. I wanted to do it, but that’s them. They took that and they turned that into something that’s actually reality for us now.
“They have won so much,” White said. “I don’t even know the record. It’s probably really, really good. The win column is full. They’re not only good players, they’re good people. They’re good teammates. They have a good time, and they are winners. I tell people that winners win. I know that’s such a broad statement, but it means so much, but they do. Winners find a way to win, and they have done that over and over again.”
The challenge for this season’s team was to find a way to defend its Class 2A state championship after losing Claire Glascock, Meghan Watson and Madison Duhon, who helped the give the Lady Tigers multiple scoring options on any given night last season.
And while the Lady Tigers continued their winning ways this season, that doesn’t mean there weren’t some bumps in the road.
The Lady Tigers lost to Fairview, Ursuline Academy, LaGrange and Liberty, which are all quality programs. Jones said that was a little tough for the team early in the season.
“At the beginning, I had my doubts,” Jones said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is how my senior year is going to go’, because you had two other people out there on the court that you never played with before. It was just like we didn’t even know what to do. That was such a big step, but we finally got it together, so I think that really shows what we can do as a team.”
That might be an understatement. Since the loss to Liberty on Dec. 14, Doyle has won 20 straight games, and in that time, they’ve obviously found a comfort zone with sisters KK and Kylee Savant joining the senior trio as the team’s starters.
“We were a little worried, but I think our team has still done great,” Scott said, saying she thought things started coming together for the team during the Logansport Tournament just before the start of district play. “Kourtlyn, KK and Kylee all can shoot, and so can Elise. I think everybody’s very diverse. We are kind of younger now, and I think we started to get to know each other and know … how we play and stuff like that,” Scott said. “I think around district, I think we just kind of got it together.”
White called that early stretch a learning experience for her team, and she said it’s helped the team in the postseason.
“You cannot be scared to lose during the season, because that’s not what you’re playing for,” White said. “You are playing obviously to get better as a program, as a team, but you are playing for the playoffs. You’re playing to see how far you can go, so if you take an ‘L’ early on, you learn from that ‘L’, you turn that around and then you get better. I think that we proved that (against Rayville).”
White said the season’s turning point came when district play arrived.
“We played OK the entire season, but we got to district and it was a different team,” White said. “Not that they weren’t focused before, but they seemed a lot more focused, a lot more determined. They had been here before. They know the road to state. They know how it goes, and it was like a switch. We are playing our best basketball right now. That is all you can ask for. You want to be playing your best basketball at the right time. This is the right time.”
After having such a balanced scoring attack last season, Scott and Jones have handled the bulk of the scoring for Doyle this season.
“It is a little different,” White said. “Our scoring maybe isn’t spread quite so much, but that’s OK. We have learned to play and be successful with how our scoring is handled. You have to make adjustments as teams. I think that even if one of our girls maybe doesn’t score a lot, guess what? She gets in there and rebounds. She gets in there and plays good, solid man to man defense. She gets the ball to people who are open, and that is just as important. Is it glorified? No, but it’s just as important, and we know that, so we’re OK with it. Everybody knows their role, and the leaders lead and we just go with it.”
Lacey doesn’t have the point totals Jones and Scott have, but she brings the intangibles White spoke off in terms of defense, rebounds and assists.
“She’s a little dynamite on defense most of the time,” White said of Lacey. “She’s a smart basketball player, and she helps us get into the flow of what it is we want to do offensively. When we kick it out to her and kick it up to Presleigh, somebody’s got to kick it up to her, and that’s important. I don’t know how many points (Scott) scored (against Rayville) off of a transition or off of a secondary, but it was a lot, and guess who had their hands on the ball every time that happened? (Lacey) did too, so that’s important.”
Lacey said she doesn’t have a problem with her role.
“I know that they’re two of our main scorers, and my goal is to try to get them the ball so we can score,” Lacey said of getting the ball to Scott and Jones. “I feel like that’s one of my main jobs is to just handle the ball and shoot when I’m open and give them the ball to score as much as possible.”
That doesn’t mean Lacey hasn’t had her moments this season, particularly scoring 18 points in a win over Pope John Paul II with Scott not playing while attending her brother’s wedding.
“Look, I was just shooting it,” Lacey chuckled. “I just had a random spark come on to me to shoot the ball. I just knew that Presleigh was out, and I just knew that I needed to step up for the team, so I tried.”
In the Lady Tigers’ 86-71 quarterfinal win over Rayville, Scott scored 43 points. Jones and Kylee Savant each scored 14 for the Lady Tigers with Jones fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“I do believe having our eighth graders come in has helped us tremendously,” Scott said. “It’s giving us more subs, more ability to shoot and going into the goal. I think they do a really good job about passing the ball and making open areas. I think that’s helped us tremendously.”
While the focus is on the state tournament right now, White said her seniors are also helping to shape the team’s future.
“Presleigh, Elise, Kourtlyn, they are a special group of girls that I will miss tremendously, but they’re not only leading this team,” White said. “They’re leading our future teams too. They are rubbing off on Kylee Savant, and Kassidy (Rivero) and KK and all those other girls that are coming into this program to see this, and that’s how good programs are built.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.