Albany vs Wossman State Final Aubrey Hoyt

Aubrey Hoyt (1) drives to the goal during Saturday's state championship game against Wossman.

HAMMOND – The Albany girls basketball team didn’t get the outcome it was looking for in Saturday’s Division II non-select championship game, but much like she did going into the contest, Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse managed to keep things in perspective.

No. 2 Albany shot 27.1 percent (16-for-59) from the field, and No. 1 Wossman never trailed in taking a 63-43 win Saturday at Southeastern’s University Center.

Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse discusses the Lady Hornets' loss to Wossman in the Division II non-select championship game, along with players Aubrey Hoyt and Brilee Ford.
Albany vs Wossman State Final Ava Shields

Albany's Ava Shields (31) brings the ball up the court against Wossman.
Albany vs Wossman State Final Emma Fuller

Albany's Emma Fuller (3) brings the ball down the court against Wossman.

