HAMMOND – The Albany girls basketball team didn’t get the outcome it was looking for in Saturday’s Division II non-select championship game, but much like she did going into the contest, Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse managed to keep things in perspective.
No. 2 Albany shot 27.1 percent (16-for-59) from the field, and No. 1 Wossman never trailed in taking a 63-43 win Saturday at Southeastern’s University Center.
“We just picked a bad time to shoot poorly, and when we shot poorly, we let that affect our defense in the second half,” Darouse said. “But we finished 31-3, so the loss tonight does not diminish the season that we had. It was a fantastic season. Not many teams get to win their last game of the year, so we were fortunate to be in this spot. Last year, I sat here and said I didn’t have to lose anybody, but this year, I’m losing six seniors that are very, very dear to me.”
The Lady Cats led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and started to pull away in the second as Albany went 1-for-12 from the field in the quarter.
Danaya Ross, who earned Outstanding Player honors after finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, hit a free throw to put the Lady Cats up 25-13.
Albany’s Taylor Bourgeois followed with a 3-pointer, but Ross’ 3-pointer gave Wossman a 30-18 lead at halftime.
“We were shooting so poorly, when we would finally get one to go down, we’d turn around and give up a bucket on the way back,” Darouse said. “We just couldn’t get enough defensive stops to combat how poorly we were shooting.”
Anyra Wilson’s 3-pointer put the Lady Cats ahead 33-18 to open the third quarter, and Albany got within 12 points twice – the second time at 35-23 on Ava Shields’ jumper – before Wossman went on an 11-0 run that ended on Wilson’s layup.
“At halftime, I told them we’ve got to start dropping baskets,” Wossman coach Otis Robinson said. “Dropping baskets does not mean shooting jump shots. I said, ‘we’ve got to attack the rim more’, because we were able to attack the rim, so … stop forcing shots. Let’s attack the hole, make them foul us, or they’re going to get out the way, and we’ll score the basket.’”
Bourgeois hit a 3-pointer for Albany before Wossman went into the fourth quarter with a 47-26 lead.
The Lady Hornets went 3-for-15 from the field in the third quarter, while Wossman was 6-for-10.
“We shot seven percent in the second quarter,” Darouse said. “You know you’re not going to win state championships shooting seven percent, and in the third quarter, we shot 20 percent. That was the difference in the game for sure. Look, Wossman’s a phenomenal team. They have great players … They don’t have any weaknesses. They showed that tonight. They’re a good basketball team, and they deserve to be state champs.”
Wossman extended its lead to 59-31 on Ross’ jumper almost midway through the fourth quarter before Albany closed the game with a 12-4 run, including a 6-0 burst to close out the game with baskets from Brilee Ford, Jameisha Williams and Kaidence Ponder.
Ten players scored for Albany with none in double figures. Emma Fuller led the Lady Hornets with eight points, while Shields had seven, Bourgeois six and Ford and Cayden Boudreaux five each.
Aubrey Hoyt and Fuller each had seven rebounds, while Ford added six.
Hoyt said the team shouldered the Lady Hornets’ struggles.
“Coach Stacy always says defense creates offense, and a lot of times on defense we weren’t executing what we were supposed to be doing, and offensively we weren’t doing what she told us we needed to do, and it showed in the outcome of the game,” Hoyt said.
Wilson added 14 points for Wossman, while Brittany Burton had 12 points, nine rebounds three blocks.
“I pride myself on being a good defensive player and being a strong player, and she was hard to move,” Hoyt said of Burton. “I was definitely exhausted at the end of the night offensively and defensively with her working against me.”
Albany went 7-for-15 from the floor in the fourth quarter, while Wossman was 8-for-12.
Ross hit a 3-pointer to open the game, and Wilson followed with a layup for a 5-0 lead. Boudreaux nailed a 3-pointer, but the Lady Hornets were unable to catch up, getting within two points twice – the last time at 9-7 on Fuller’s jumper – before Ramiah Augurson’s basket keyed a run that put Wossman ahead 15-9.
Bella Matherne hit a free throw before Ford connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the lead to 15-13 heading into the second quarter.
Ford was hopeful her shot would give the Lady Hornets a spark.
“Being a point guard, I try to keep our pace up where we run and run and run,” Ford said. “I try my best all the time to keep the energy up and hit the shot, hit the shot.”
Ford and Hoyt were emotional in talking about the Lady Hornets’ team bond.
“We’re just a big family, and it’s hard to leave like this, but we gave it all we had,” said Ford, a senior. “We love each other so much. We fight like family. We hug like family. We do everything together in and outside of practice, so I’m glad to go down with them. If I go down, I want it to be with them.”
Said Hoyt, a junior: “I’ve played basketball with these girls for seven years. They’re my sisters. They’re my family. I wouldn’t want to be on a team with anybody else. I wouldn’t have wanted to have this season with anybody else. This year has been a phenomenal year for us. It’s going to be different next year, but it will never be like this again.”
‘It’s just special’
Darouse took time to take the Albany fans in attendance for their support, noting the community’s deep ties to the girls basketball program, with many of those former players in attendance at Saturday’s game.
“I’m sorry that we couldn’t give them more to cheer about tonight, but we’re a very close-knit community,” Darouse said. “Everybody in our town has somebody that they can personally relate to on just about every team. I make the joke all the time – ‘Nobody ever moves in or out of Albany. It’s the same names over and over.’ It’s just special because everybody has that connection, and when you have connections, that’s when you create that following and that presence that you saw tonight. I thought it was phenomenal. I didn’t think it could get a lot bigger after Wednesday night, but I definitely think there were more people, and they were trying their hardest to give us some energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.