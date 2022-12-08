Holden vs French Settlement girls basketball 12-07-22

The Holden High and French Settlement High girls’ basketball teams square off in the 2022 Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament on the Doyle Elementary campus on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

LIVINGSTON – It took a little while for French Settlement’s Gracelyn Sibley to find a groove in the Lady Lions’ Livingston Parish Tournament opener against Holden, but once she did, her team picked up some steam in the second half.

Sibley scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half, helping fifth-seeded FSHS to a 55-29 over fourth-seeded Holden on Wednesday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.

