LIVINGSTON – It took a little while for French Settlement’s Gracelyn Sibley to find a groove in the Lady Lions’ Livingston Parish Tournament opener against Holden, but once she did, her team picked up some steam in the second half.
Sibley scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half, helping fifth-seeded FSHS to a 55-29 over fourth-seeded Holden on Wednesday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“We knew coming in that they were going to be gritty, and they were going to get after you,” French Settlement coach Daniel Martin said of Holden after the Lady Lions moved to 8-1. “I told the girls get ready for a track meet because we like to play fast, and they like to play fast. We knew it was going to be a physical game. I was pretty pleased with our girls as far as just really just getting after it all night – staying with our game plan, staying with what we do and not getting out of that. I’m proud of them for that.”
Meanwhile, Holden is having to do some re-vamping with point guard Cambree Courtney, a district MVP, All-Parish and second-team all-state selection last season, no longer on the team.
“We’ve had a tough week and a half,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “We’re making a lot of adjustments. We’ve got kids handling the ball that have never handled the ball before. We’ve always had the luxury of having a point guard. That’s not necessarily so (now).”
“We’re going to take it as a positive thing,” Forbes continued. “Sometimes when things like that happen, it comes back better in the end.”
The Lady Lions led 29-18 at halftime and quickly built on their lead as Sibley hit and inside basket, and Hayzlyn Granade hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second half.
Holden pulled within 34-21 on a free throw by Joleigh George, but Sibley, who struggled to find the basket in the first half despite getting good looks, scored six points during a run which put FSHS ahead 44-23 going into the fourth quarter.
“You’ve got to keep playing basketball and trust yourself, trust the work that you put in, and she did, and those shots started falling for her,” Martin said of Sibley. “Credit her teammates because they found her. They found her some good spots, and she worked hard inside for it, so credit her there.”
“It puts so much pressure on the defense because when she’s attacking inside, it makes it so hard for them to press her up,” Martin continued.
Sibley said her effort in the second half gave the team a boost.
“I feel like it picked us up,” she said. “Our energy got higher. I feel like our team started putting (things together), so it was really good.”
Stella Allison had a 3-pointer to push the lead to 47-25 in the fourth quarter before Sibley scored all of the points in an 8-4 burst to close out the game.
Holden had eight players on its roster for the game.
“We were definitely trying to slow some things down, because we’re not very deep, and so we know that we don’t want to spend all of our time on defense, so unless we have a layup, we’re going to pull it back out and try to run some offense,” Forbes said. “Hopefully it will start working for us.”
The Lady Rockets led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter before Granade hit two free throws, keying a run which put French Settlement ahead 23-14.
Allison, who finished with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, scored six straight points during the run.
“We knew we were going to have a hard time stopping Stella,” Forbes said. “Stella’s tough, and she’s a good kid. She does a great job of running their team. A coach’s dream is to have her.”
Emmaleigh Bertrand hit two free throws to get Holden within 25-18, but Sibley nailed a pair of free throws and Allison had a steal and layup to put FSHS ahead 29-18 at halftime.
“I thought our guards did a good job tonight of pressuring the basketball and kind of forcing them to do things they didn’t want to do,” Martin said. “We’ve worked hard all year on just trying to be better defensively and to put more pressure on the basketball and try to keep the ball where we wanted the ball to be. I thought they did a good job of that. I thought they did a good job of taking there cutters away, so that was huge for us. That forced them into some situations they didn’t want to be in, and it forced them to eat some clock at times where they really needed a couple of quick baskets to kind of get back into the game. Credit our defense, and credit them (Holden) too. They played hard the whole game. There were some times where the ball just didn’t bounce their way, and it bounced our way a little bit. We played hard, and it worked out for us.”
Bertrand led Holden with eight points, while Hailey Galyean, Brooke Foster and George each had five.
Brooke Dupuy scored six of her eight points in the first quarter as the Lady Lions led 8-4 early in the game.
Holden’s Foster hit a free throw, keying an 8-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Galyean to put Holden up 12-8. Blaize Foster’s basket put Holden ahead 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
“After this parish tournament, we’ll have a chance to catch our breath and hopefully get a new look,” Forbes said, noting the Lady Rockets could use a number of players at point guard. “I can’t say enough about Kacey (Briethaupt). She’s handling the ball for us. She’s never had to handle the ball. She’s always just been a defensive player, so she’s done a good job with that. We’ve had to have some post players come up and handle the ball some.”
“This is a tough group of girls, and I expect for them to rebound strong,” Forbes continued. “Hopefully by the start of the (new) year, we will have a different mentality, a different look, a more confident look.”
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Doyle Elementary Gym
Dec. 5-10
BOYS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Albany 60, No. 9 Maurepas 36
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs 64, No. 6 Doyle 56, OT
No. 2 French Settlement 76, No. 7 Springfield 48
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Live Oak 69, No. 5 Holden 68
No. 1 Walker 78, Albany 31
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maurepas vs. Holden, 4:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Doyle vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Live Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Doyle 63, No. 9 Maurepas 14
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 6 Springfield 54, No. 3 Denham Springs 48
No. 2 Albany 65, No. 7 Live Oak 26
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 5 French Settlement 55, No. 4 Holden 29
No. 1 Walker 73, Doyle 28
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maurepas vs. Holden, 3 p.m.
Springfield vs. Albany, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Denham Springs vs. Live Oak, 3 p.m.
Walker vs. French Settlement, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation championship, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.