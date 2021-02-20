This weekend may be a little strange for the French Settlement and Live Oak girls basketball teams.
For the first time in a while, both teams will return to action in the playoffs after the end of their regular seasons were halted because of COVID-19 concerns.
No. 17 French Settlement travels to face No. 16 Avoyelles in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Lady Lions’ first game since a 42-32 win over Pine on Feb. 1.
“It’s tough,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said earlier this week while noting the Lady Lions won’t have a full team because of COVID issues. “We’re going to try to get a few practices in here and hopefully get things rolling.
“It’s been a crazy year,” Martin continued. “Everybody’s had different things they’ve to deal with throughout the year. We’ve definitely had our share of them, so we have to adjust and go with it. I would dare say we probably ran six or seven starting lineups throughout the year because of different things happening. We’re used to change, so this is another change we’re going to have to adapt to.”
Meanwhile, No. 29 Live Oak heads into its Class 5A playoff opener at No. 4 Parkway having not played since a 35-34 loss to St. Joseph’s Academy on Jan. 26. The Eagles’ playoff opener is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s like when we started to get in a rhythm, our rhythm was stopped,” Live Oak coach Michele Yawn said. “It’s unprecedented things. We didn’t play a district game this year, which is weird because normally for us, district gets us prepared for what we’re going to face in the playoffs. We had some good teams this year in out district, so not being able to have that stuff preparing us is definitely going to be something different.”
Elsewhere, No. 11 Springfield hosts No. 22 Mangham at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2A playoffs, marking the second year in a row the Lady Bulldogs have started the postseason at home.
“I think we got a reasonable draw for the second round, even though we have to go on the road,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said.
Meanwhile, Class 2A No. 1 Doyle hosts No. 32 Oakdale at 3 p.m. Saturday in a game that’s been rescheduled three times because of wintry weather.
“We keep getting ready for a game that won’t happen,” Doyle coach Sam White chuckled. “We know eventually we’re going to get to play, and we’re excited about that. I do know that we’re anxious. I know the girls are super-ready to play, and I’m super-ready to play. That week between the regular season and playoffs is always long, and this just prolonged it. It’s not a fun thing, especially when you’re ready to go.”
In Class B, Holden is the No. 10 seed and hosts No. 23 Converse at 6 p.m. Saturday with the Lady Rockets coming off a loss to Plainview to wrap up the regular season.
“We came up short, but we felt like that was the best game we had played,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “We’re getting a good rotation on defense. We’ve got a kid that’s focused on rebounding. We knew that we were young, and this whole year of pandemic hurt us, but at the same time, I feel like we’re playing our best basketball right now.”
The weekend slate wraps up with No. 23 Denham Springs traveling to face No. 10 West Monroe at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“We’ve played 30 games, and I think all that, playing those games, playing tough teams, has prepared us,” DSHS coach Blake Zito said. “I’ve been telling you all year that we’re going to try to beat somebody that we’re not supposed to beat, and we’ve got one last shot.”
“I really do like our chances for being a .500 team,” Zito continued. “Even though our record wasn’t that great this year, we were comfortably in the playoffs. I think we put ourselves in position to have a chance. That’s all you can ask for.”
MANGHAM AT SPRINGFIELD
Dreher said Mangham has been quarantined multiple times during the season, limiting its number of games.
“They’re not bad,” Dreher said. “I didn’t see anything special that they have. We’ve just got to come out and just play our game and hopefully everyone is healthy and stays out of foul trouble. I think we have a good first-round matchup for us.”
The Lady Bulldogs haven’t played in over a week, which Dreher said could impact the game.
“It probably will be an ugly type basketball game for both teams, but you’ve just got to find a way at this point to get a win and move on,” Dreher said.
FSHS AT AVOYELLES
Martin’s had a chance to scout Avoyelles a bit and has an idea of what’s coming for his young team.
“They’re pretty athletic,” Martin said. “The like to attack the basket. “They mix it up a little bit on defense from the films I saw. They play some 1-2-2, then I saw them play a box-in-one in one game. They’re going to be scrappy and get after it. We’ve got to be ready for that.”
“Scrappy and getting after you is nothing new for Livingston Parish basketball, so I think we should be ready for that,” Martin chuckled. “The biggest thing for us is having a different lineup, can we make the adjustments we need to make to put people in the positions they need to be in to be able to handle that. Hopefully we can come with the right game plan to attack them from the defensive side, too.”
OAKDALE AT DOYLE
White reiterated she’s ready to get the playoffs started.
“I wish the pairings came out on Sunday and we played on Tuesday,” she said. “I don’t like the anticipation of it. I know you need to game prep. I’m OK with that, but I feel like for the most part, teams are who they are now, so it’s time to just roll. It’s go time.”
CONVERSE AT HOLDEN
Converse is the No. 23 seed in the Class B bracket, but Forbes said that’s a bit misleading.
“They’re not a true No. 23 seed,” she said. “They play in a real tough district and they gave Florien and Stanley close games. Even though they’re not going to be what you think of as a 23, they’re tough. They have good, strong post play.”
LIVE OAK AT PARKWAY
Yawn said Parkway will play a pack line defense and is led by Mikaylah Williams.
“I like teams that do it because you have to be very disciplined on offense or be able to knock down the outside shot, so our biggest thing is finding ways to score and limit their go to kids,” Yawn said.
DENHAM SPRINGS AT WEST MONROE
Zito continued to stress that he likes his team chances in the playoff opener.
“When you’re a 23 seed playing the No. 10, it’s a good matchup for us,” he said. “I know we just missed Benton, who is a defending state champion. There could have been some other teams that I think would have really created some challenges for us. I think West Monroe is a really good team, but a team that we match up well against, kind of similar styles. They don’t score high-scoring games, kind of like we haven’t had this year. I think this game could play into our hands and kind of play at the game speed that we want.”
