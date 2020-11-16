LIVINGSTON – Southeastern Louisiana didn’t have to go very far to pick up a pair of signees in different sports, and that’s a big reason Doyle’s Presleigh Scott and Elise Jones are part of the Lady Lions’ plans for the future.
Jones signed with SLU in softball, while Scott signed in basketball at a ceremony held on the Doyle campus last week.
Scott committed to Southeastern in April and reiterated the school is exactly where she wants to be to continue her career.
“It’s definitely something I’ve been working for,” Scott, who was the District 10-2A and All-Parish MVP as a junior. “Everything that I do, it’s been to be able to get this scholarship, and especially from Southeastern because that’s, to be honest, really all I wanted. It’s close to home. They have a great program. I love their coaches. It’s just everything I really wanted.”
“I’m just so blessed to be able to go where I want to go, and I’m close to home, because that was huge,” Scott continued. “I’m so excited.”
The feeling was similar for Jones.
“I’m feeling really great,” said Jones, who committed to Southeastern as an eighth-grader. “Just blessed to have had this opportunity.”
“The main thing was I really liked the atmosphere at Southeastern, how every one is just close with each other,” Jones said of sticking with the commitment. “I just really liked the coach (Rick Fremin), and he said he was going to be there when I’d be there, and that’s one of the main reasons I stayed because most of the time college coaches move schools on you, and he said he’s planning on staying there, so I like the reliability that he has for the team. Plus, it’s just 20 minutes away from home. All my family and friends can come watch me play, so I feel like that’s another factor that contributed to me not going to another school.”
Doyle girls basketball coach Sam White and softball coach Amanda Decell praised both athletes.
“They’re super talented, and we know they’re going to do well,” said Doyle girls basketball coach Sam White, who coaches Jones and Scott. “Southeastern is getting two really good, talented players, but they’re also getting even better people. Those are two are the most hard-working people I’ve ever been around, and you’ve got to love that.”
“I’m extremely proud of Elise and everything she’s done for us,” Decell said. “She really and irreplaceable player. You don’t get many like Elise Jones, you just don’t – an all-around good person, good player, not just talent but her grades, her attitude. She’s just a really good person.”
Scott will join a Southeastern program featuring former Denham Springs standout Alexius Horne and Albany’s Natalie Kelly, who transferred from Auburn. Lady Lions coach Ayla Guzzardo and her staff also signed St. Thomas Aquinas’ Jade Brumfield.
“I just know that they’re really going to have a great team this year just by looking at it,” Scott said. “I’m just really excited because I know that they’re going to be able to put me where I need to be and help me where I need to … get better. I know that they’ll probably put me where I’m the best fit. I’ve already kind of talked to them about that. I’m more of a forward over there, and I’m used to that. I’m excited (about) where they’re going to put me.”
White said Scott should fit in well at Southeastern.
“I really think she’s pretty versatile,” White said. “I think she would fit into whatever it is they’re going to decide to do with her. We obviously play pretty uptempo, and she thrives on that, but I think whatever they decide to do, she’s going to do it and she’s going to do it well because she’s super coachable, and she’s going to do well whatever the situation may be.”
Scott said she didn’t go on an official visit, but she’s seen a number of Southeastern games.
“I have gone to games and stuff and I’ve just really enjoyed it,” Scott said. “The way they play, I love. Everything about it’s just perfect.”
Southeastern’s facilities were another selling point for Jones.
“Their locker room just seemed like, ‘you’re welcome here,’” she said. “They have this wall where you put your hand print on it and you write whatever you want by it, so I felt like that was also a really cool thing that was really like, ‘yeah, this is it for me. They really accept you here …’ They’re there to make you become a better woman as a whole.”
Jones, who earned first-team All-District and All-Parish honors as a sophomore as an infielder and plays third base for the Lady Tigers, said she’s prepared to help wherever she’s needed at Southeastern.
“You have no clue when you go to … any college,” she said. “You can got to third, short, just wherever they need help. I can be outfield. I have no clue. It’s like wherever there’s s spot open, I’m going to take it. It doesn’t bother me at all. I’m just going to work hard. Wherever he (Fremin) thinks that I play the best at, that’s where I’m going to play. It’s all up to him.”
Decell said Jones, who played at the varsity level as a seventh-grader, said it shouldn’t matter where Jones plays at SLU.
“She’ll be perfectly fine,” Decell said. “She just has the right mentality to play anywhere. She’ll be successful no matter where she goes. She’s going to work hard. She’s going to win games. That’s what she does. She’s a competitor. If she has to fight for a spot, she’ll be fine.”
Scott and Jones, who was the Outstanding Player in Doyle’s state championship game win over Red River in March, said they’re both happy to have the recruiting process behind them.
“I feel like there’s a weight off my back, but also I feel like I just want to keep getting better,” Scott said. “Now it’s time to work for college, it’s not just for high school. Also, I still want to improve for high school because I want to win another championship. I’ve got to continue to keep on working if I want to get to the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.