There won’t be a state championship for the Holden girls basketball team this season.
No. 3 Fairview put together a solid second half to pull away for a 58-45 win over the No. 6 Lady Rockets in a Class B quarterfinal Thursday.
“The joke is in Class B, the hardest two teams to play a quarterfinal game is in Holden and Fairview, and unfortunately we had to go to Fairview,” Holden coach Pam Forbes. “I told the girls we haven’t had to play a quarterfinal game away in a long time, and that’s a big factor being able to play that game at home. It’s hard to travel for the quarterfinals and be successful. People do it all the time, but it was just hard to do that.”
Fairview got started early as Emily Stork and Laynee Jinks combined for seven 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 21-14 lead heading to the second quarter.
“They shoot so many threes, and it’s hard to imagine that,” Forbes said after Fairview hit 11 3-pointers in the game. “Even though we had been practicing that for a while, in a normal situation, people don’t shoot that many threes. You’re running out on them because they would rather shoot the three than get a wide open layup. They would dribble right in and be in the lane and be wide open and people would be wide open. People would be diving toward them, and then they’d kick it out for the three. That’s different. That’s their style, though.”
Five Holden players scored in the second quarter as the Lady Rockets cut the lead to 31-27.
“I thought in the first half, we did a really good job of playing within ourselves – everybody contributing, everybody doing a good job,” Forbes said.
Sassy Reeves hit a pair of 3-pointers and Stork nailed another in the third quarter, helping Fairview to a 48-39 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Jinks, Reeves and Stork each scored 15 points to pace Fairview.
Holden’s Jaycee Hughes scored 12 of her 20 points in the third quarter before Fairview closed with a 10-6 run.
“In the second half, I thought the pace of the game kind of got to us, and we started on offense not doing what we do,” Forbes said. “We started standing more, and on defense we were showing a little lack of gas …”
“At the beginning of the fourth quarter, we kind of just lost our mojo, and they got it all. Every rebound, every loose ball and every call kind of went to them, and that happens sometimes. We never could get the momentum back.”
Fairview went 7-for-12 from the free-throw line, while Holden was 3-for-9.
Emma Hutchinson finished with 10 points, six of which came in the first quarter, while Cambree Courtney scored seven, Camille Comish added six and Emmaleigh Bertrand scored two.
While this Holden team won’t be playing for a state title, Forbes said it still made a mark this season.
“In any organization, any team and almost any sport, when you lose 10 kids off of a team, that’s very hard, but the kids kept plugging along,” she said. “At the beginning, we fell flat on our face. We fell flat on our face in a lot of big games, but they kept plugging. They kept believing. We kept improving. We lost kids to injuries, but they kept working hard.
“I guess we’re going to hang the hat on this team -- the 2019 team -- was throughout the season, the most improved team we’ve ever coached.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.