It may have not been the best-looking game on paper, but it really doesn't matter for the Springfield girls basketball team. For the first time in a long time, the Lady Bulldogs are headed to the second round of the state playoffs.
The Lady Bulldogs put together held South Plaquemines to single digits in the first and fourth quarters, helping key a 58-42 victory in a Class 2A first-round playoff game Thursday at Springfield.
No. 13 Springfield travels to face No. 4 Lake Arthur, a 63-30 winner over No. 29 Delhi Charter, in the second round next week.
Each team was called for 35 fouls, with Springfield going 19-for-37 from the free-throw line and South Plaquemines going 26-for-47. The game was called with 1:50 left after South Plaquemines had only three players left because of fouls.
The Lady Bulldogs led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and extended the advantage to 31-23 at halftime.
South Plaquemines cut the lead to 40-36 heading into the fourth quarter, but Springfield closed with an 18-5 run.
Destiny Reed led Springfield with 17 points, Jamiracle Joseph added 12, including eight in the fourth quarter, and Serenity Carr added eight points, six coming in the second quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.