Ten players scored and Springfield held Mount Hermon to single digits in every quarter to pick up a 59-24 road win on Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter and 39-12 at halftime to cruise to the win. Eight players scored for Springfield in the second quarter.
Jaci Williams led Springfield with 12 points, Tessa Jones and Katie Norman each scored eight and Ana Vincent had seven.
