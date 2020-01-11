The Springfield girls basketball team got off to a fast start in picking up a 38-26 home win over Mount Hermon on Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs went on a 17-5 run in the first quarter, paced by Jamiracle Joseph, who scored all seven of her points during the run, and Destiny Reed, who had four of her six points in the first quarter.
Springfield used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to lead 30-5 at halftime as Tessa Jones scored seven of her nine points in the quarter.
Mount Hermon went on a 13-4 run in the third quarter as Springfield coach Billy Dreher went to his bench in the second half. Mount Hermon closes with an 8-4 burst.
Johneisha Joseph had eight points for Springfield, all in the first half, as eight players scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
