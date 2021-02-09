Eight players scored and Springfield held Northlake Christian to single digits in three quarters to key a 54-31 win in District 10-2A action Monday in Covington.
Springfield led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 26-19 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs outscored Northlake 28-12 in the second half.
Destiny Reed led Springfield with 14 points, while Jaci Williams and Tessa Jones each scored nine and Katie Norman and Maddie Ridgedell each had eight.
Northlake went 9-for-25 at the free throw line.
