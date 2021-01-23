Springfield got off to a fast start on its way to a 62-36 win in District 10-2A girls basketball action Friday in Springfield.
The Lady Bulldogs led 18-10 after the first quarter and 34-17 at halftime.
Katie Norman, who led Springfield with 15 points, scored 13 in the first half, while Johneisha Joseph, who had 11 points, scored eight in the first quarter.
Jaci Williams added eight points, while Destiny Reed scored seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.