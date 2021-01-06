Eight players scored as Springfield opened a big lead to cruise to a 48-28 win at Pearl River on Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs (8-5) led 20-2 at the end of the first quarter and 30-10 at halftime.
Springfield stretched the lead to 46-16 heading into the fourth quarter.
Maddie Ridgedell led Springfield with 13 points, all of which came in the first half. Kadie McCabe and Jaci Williams each had eight points, while Katie Norman and Destiny Reed each scored six.
McCabe had two 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.