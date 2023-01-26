Springfield held Doyle to single digits in three quarters to pick up a 52-30 non-district win Wednesday at Springfield, while French Settlement used a big third quarter to spark a 59-45 road win over St. Helena in District 7-2A play.
Springfield led 31-18 at halftime and 38-27 going into the fourth quarter before putting the game away with a 14-3 run.
Emersyn Neal led Springfield with 10 points, while Maddie Ridgedell and Anna Richardson each scored eight and Jaci Williams seven.
Kylee Savant led Doyle with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, while Kaelyn Contorno added 10.
Springfield was 9-for-13 from the line and hit three 3-pointers, while Doyle was 7-for-9 from the line while hitting three treys.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 59, ST. HELENA 45
The Lady Lions snapped a 30-30 halftime tie with a 17-2 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Stella Allison paced French Settlement with 25 points, including 10 in the third quarter, while Gracelyn Sibley added 17.
FSHS went 2-for-7 from the line and hit three 3-pointers, while St. Helena went 7-for-17 with two treys.
