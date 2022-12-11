Parish Tournament Tessa Jones, Raegan White

Springfield's Tessa Jones brings the ball up the court as Denham Springs' Raegan White defends during Tuesday's game.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

LIVINGSTON – Tessa Jones made two free throws with .5 seconds left to ice a 59-55 win for Springfield over French Settlement in the girls third-place game at the Livingston Parish Tournament on Saturday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.

In the consolation championship, Denham Springs picked up a 47-40 win over Holden.

