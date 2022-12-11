LIVINGSTON – Tessa Jones made two free throws with .5 seconds left to ice a 59-55 win for Springfield over French Settlement in the girls third-place game at the Livingston Parish Tournament on Saturday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
In the consolation championship, Denham Springs picked up a 47-40 win over Holden.
SPRINGFIELD 59, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 55
The Lady Lions led 46-45 going into the fourth quarter, but Springfield went on a 9-0 run as Jones hit two free throws and a layup, followed by a 3-pointer from Blayre Wheat and a jumper by Anna Richardson to give the Lady Bulldogs a 49-46 lead.
Two free throws by Laney Wilson got French Settlement within 55-52 with 1:40 to play before Emersyn Neal’s free throws put Springfield up 57-52.
French Settlement’s Brooke Dupuy hit a 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds left to make the score 57-55 before Jones was fouled and made both free throws to seal the win.
Jones led Springfield with 18 points, going 7-for-8 from the line, while Jaci Williams added 10 with eight in the first quarter, and Neal chipped in nine.
The Lady Lions led 40-35 at halftime before Springfield’s Peyton Ellis hit two 3-pointers and Dupuy another for FSHS late in the third quarter, putting French Settlement ahead 46-45 going into the final quarter.
The first quarter featured four ties before French Settlement grabbed a 23-19 lead going into the second quarter.
There were four lead changes in the second quarter before Jones’ 3-pointer tied the game at 33-33, and Richardson’s basket put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 35-33.
But French Settlement closed the quarter with a 7-0 run, capped by Stella Allison’s 3-pointer, to lead 40-35 at halftime.
Allison had 22 points with 17 in the first half. Dupuy had 11 with three 3-pointers, and Wilson scored 10 as the Lady Lions hit seven 3-pointers as a team.
DENHAM SPRINGS 47, HOLDEN 40
The Lady Jackets rallied from a 19-11 halftime deficit after Holden started the game with a 10-0 run.
Taylor Smith led DSHS with 17 points with 14 in the second half as the Lady Jackets pulled ahead 29-27 going into the fourth quarter and closed with an 18-13 run.
Raegan White added eight points, and Julissa Cabrera and Braleigh Zeigler each had seven for DSHS.
Emmaleigh Bertrand led Holden with 12 points, while Brooke Foster had nine and Joleigh George seven.
