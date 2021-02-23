The Springfield girls basketball team is headed to the Class 2A quarterfinals, and it took some drama to get there.
Vinton missed three free throws with three seconds left after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt, sealing a 50-48 win for the No. 11 Lady Bulldogs, who will travel to face No. 3 Lake Arthur at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We talked about that from last year after leaving Lake Arthur that, ‘hey, next year, we’ve got to go one step farther,’” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “It’s kind of funny we’re there, but we’re playing the same team again.”
Springfield led 35-25 heading into the fourth quarter before being outscored 23-15.
Both teams struggled at the line, with Vinton going 16-for-30 and Springfield going 12-for-27.
“Something obviously we can start to work on for next year is you’ve got to learn how to slow the game down when you’re winning and maybe get some better shots and not force the ball,” Dreher said. “And then you’ve got to make your free throws. We shot a ton of free throws in that fourth quarter. We’d go 0-for-1 on a front end or something, or we’d go 1-for-2 constantly, and then we gave up some easy rebounds and stuff that we couldn’t afford to give up.”
Vinton led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before Springfield rallied to lead 24-17 at halftime.
“In the second quarter, we started guarding better, trapping more, putting more pressure on them and got more and more steals,” Dreher said. “I felt like we (were) getting some confidence and relaxed a little bit. I think we got up six or seven, and then in the third quarter, came out a little slow. Then boom, we made another big run at some point and got up about 13.”
Tessa Jones led Springfield with 12 points, Katie Norman and Destiny Reed each had nine and Jaci Williams scored seven.
