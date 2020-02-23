Springfield girls basketball coach Billy Dreher had an interesting way of summing up where the program is right now after advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in more than 20 years.
“Just one step at a time, but I think it’s going to be fun,” Dreher said. “In a sense, you’re playing with house money. At the casino, once you get up, you put the money you came with away, and you just kind of continue to roll the dice and enjoy it. I think that’s all we can really try to do at this moment with this season. If we can just go in and play a really good game, I’ll be excited …”
The No. 13-seeded Lady Bulldogs travel to face No. 4 Lake Arthur at 6 p.m. Monday in the regional round of the Class 2A playoffs with three teams from Livingston Parish still alive in the bracket.
Elsewhere, French Settlement is the No. 6 seed and defeated No. 27 Beekman Charter, but the Lady Lions will go on the road to face No. 22 D’Arbonne Woods Charter, which had a bye in the first round, at 6 p.m. Monday.
“Rayville was removed from the playoffs, and so it turned into a bye for D’Arbonne Woods,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said. “There’s a rule that says that if you have a bye the first round, then you’re automatically home the second round. I’m sure that rule is actually there for those classes and divisions where they don’t fill out 32 teams …, but the rule’s there. It’s pretty clear-cut when you look at the rule that D’Arbonne Woods should be the home team on it. The rule was interpreted correctly. We’ve just got go on the road, and we’ve just got to go take care of business.”
The parish’s lone home game in the 2A bracket features No. 1 seed Doyle hosting No. 16 St. Helena at 6 p.m. at Doyle Elementary. The teams squared off in December with Doyle notching a 64-34 win at Doyle.
“We’re trying to go about business as usual, focus on this next game,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “We’ve obviously gone back and watched our St. Helena game and figured out some things that we definitely want to do better and try to play the way that we’ve been playing the entire season. That’s where we’re at now.”
Springfield at Lake Arthur
Lake Arthur defeated No. 29 Delhi Charter 63-30 in the first round, and Dreher is being realistic about his team’s chances heading into the game while keeping an eye on the bigger picture for the program.
“We know we’re in a tough situation again,” he said “I don’t think they’re as good as Doyle and St. Thomas, but it would take almost a miracle and then some I think for us to be able to pull this off, but it’s about going one step farther. I think it will help you prepare, and hopefully it’s kind of a hostile environment like we've had for our games, so they get used to some of that. When you go on the road for a playoff game, it kind of makes it fun and exciting. You have to take that and kind of use that the next season to prepare you for more postseason battles. With most of the girls coming back, I think we can more realistically have a chance to go a lot deeper next year in the playoffs, so we’re just going to go and try to play the best we can and try to do some of the things we did during district. We know we’re huge underdogs going in.”
Lake Arthur advanced to the semifinals last season, and Dreher has an idea of what his team is facing.
“They’re a young team similar to us, but they’ve got a star or two that can really score, so we’re going to have to stop their main players and then the biggest issue for us is can we score points, match points with them? They’re going to, I think, play mostly man-to-man and press us,” Dreher said. “We’ve got to still play basketball and run some and not get disrupted with how they play.”
French Settlement at D’Arbonne Woods Charter
While the Lady Lions have to go on the road maybe a little sooner than anticipated, FSHS is coming off a win in which four players scored in double figures – Dannah Martin with 25 points, Mae Babin with 14 and Shay Parker and Serenity Smith with 11 each.
“I feel like we’re distributing the ball really well right now,” Daniel Martin said. “I like where we’re at. I like where we’re at in the bracket. I like the way we’re playing right now. I like our aggressiveness. I like the way they’re trusting each other and playing off of each other and the energy they’re bringing. We’ve had a couple of really good practices the last couple days.”
The team was set to travel Sunday for the game against a team Daniel Martin said features some similarities to the Lady Lions.
“They’ve got one girl that can really shoot it,” he said. “Their other girls are pretty quick (and do) a good job defending. I feel like we have five players that can score for us on the floor at the same time. I don’t know if they’ve got as many scorers as we do, but they mix up defenses a little bit like we do. It’s almost like playing a mirror image of us.”
St. Helena at Doyle
In the first meeting, Doyle’s Meghan Watson left the game early while battling illness and Presleigh Scott got into early foul trouble, but White said it’s a plus for both teams having faced each other previously.
“I think that’s a big help, really,” she said. “We know them and then likewise they know us too, but … you can go back and watch yourself and kind of pick out some things that you think that you could do better and kind of hone in on that.”
White said there are some areas her team is focused on after watching video of the first meeting.
“We did not rebound very well in that game, and so we definitely want to do a better job with that,” White said. “Our defense struggled. We fouled way too much. We gave them chances way too much, so we’re definitely going to focus in on playing good, clean basketball without touching too much.”
