HOLDEN – The opening game of the 35th Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament may have been a learning experience for both teams involved.
The Springfield girls got off to a fast start and never looked back on their way to a 47-22 win over Maurepas at Holden on Tuesday.
“We were just trying to focus on our half-court defense and try to just get better on the little things of the rotations and knowing what you’re doing man-to-man,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “We did about what we were supposed to do, for the most part. We got some extra people some playing time, which was good for us. Now we’ve just got to get ready for the game Thursday.”
Meanwhile, Maurepas came into the season with a young team and is also playing without two starters in Emma Gautreau (broken finger) and Leah Stewart (chipped bone in foot), but Lady Wolves coach Brittany Lauzervich is maintaining a positive outlook in the midst of that adversity.
“We’re trying,” Lauzerivch said. “We’ve had to bring up some seventh-graders that have never practiced with us, never played with us. The girls know that it’s a team effort right now. Everybody’s got to just work together, play together, do what we can.”
Springfield (7-3) faces top-seeded Doyle at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Maurepas (3-7) faces the loser of Tuesday’s French Settlement/Holden game at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Springfield started the game on an 8-0 run with Johneisha Joseph and Destiny Reed scoring all of the points before Sloane Bercegeay’s three-point play gave Maurepas its first points of the game.
Reed, who scored eight of her 10 points in the first quarter, said setting the tempo was the key for the Lady Bulldogs.
“The faster we work, the faster we get back on defense to push the ball up, to play defense and come back and score,” she said. “(We) just try to penetrate to get layups, because we’re not the best shooting team, so layups after layups.”
Joseph finished with nine points and Serenity Carr had seven as 11 players scored for Springfield.
Springfield led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter but Maurepas got as close as 18-8 on Jaci Williams’ free throw and putback.
From there, the Lady Bulldogs went to work on the boards while limiting Maurepas’ shots on goal, helping spark an 9-1 burst that was capped by Chloe Spikes’ 3-pointer for a 27-9 lead.
“Just as important as the half-court defense, it doesn’t end until you actually get the rebound,” Dreher said. “You don’t want to give teams second shots, and it’s just trying to make them shoot a tough shot and get the rebound and then try to get it out and go.”
Joseph’s putback at the buzzer gave Springfield a 30-9 lead at halftime.
Dreher rested his starters after halftime as the Lady Bulldogs stretched the lead to 35-10.
Bercegeay, however, scored four points during one stretch, making the score 39-14 before Springfield went into the fourth quarter with a 45-14 lead. Bercegeay finished with seven points.
Both teams struggled from the field in the fourth quarter, but Williams scored all of the points during an 8-0 run, including a 3-pointer, to cut the lead to 45-22. Williams finished with 11 points.
“We started working together and just passing it more and then passing it right back kind of helped a little bit,” Williams said. “They opened up the lane a little bit to where I could go.”
A basket by Springfield’s Anna Vincent accounted for the final margin.
“I’m trying to stay positive,” Lauzervich said. “We knew losing six seniors that it was going to be a rebuilding year anyway, and never did we think two starters were going to be out, but there’s so much more beyond basketball, and that’s what I tell the girls. There’s going to be (a time) in life when life throws you a curveball, and you can’t get down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.