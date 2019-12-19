Springfield shut out Belaire in the third quarter, sparking a 63-15 win on Thursday.
Nine players scored in the game, and the Lady Bulldogs led 42-10 at halftime.
Jamiracle Joseph scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, while Johneisha Joseph scored 10 of her 14 points in the second quarter.
Chloe Spikes had nine points for Springfield on three 3-pointers, while Serenity Carr and Tessa Jones each scored seven. Kayli Bennett and Ana Vincent each had six points.
