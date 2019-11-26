Eight players scored as Springfield closed out the Fontainebleau Tournament with a 56-31 win over Hannan on Tuesday.
Springfield led 9-3 after the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime.
Tessa Jones led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points as the Lady Bulldogs went 12-for-34 at the free-throw line.
Jamiracle Joseph added 11 points, Maddie Ridgedell added nine and Johneisha Joseph added eight.
Hannan went 13-for-32 from the line.
