Springfield girls basketball player Johneisha Joseph was still trying to absorb what the team accomplished on the bus ride home from Tuesday’s 50-48 win over Vinton in the regional round of the Class 2A playoffs.
“I’m really just at a loss for words,” Joseph said. “I don’t know how to feel. It’s a good type of confusion.”
Maybe she’s not alone considering the route the No. 11 Lady Bulldogs took to get to the quarterfinals, traveling to take on No. 3 Lake Arthur at 6 p.m. Thursday.
It’s a journey that began when Dreher took over a program that had four wins the previous season – a situation senior Destiny Reed summed up succinctly.
“It was just all like one big mess,” Reed said.
Dreher, however, saw things a bit differently, instead focusing on aspects of the program he could build upon, no matter how small.
“I knew we had a lot of talent, and some of the fundamentals and some of those things we lacked -- some ballhandling and things -- but at the same time, with defense and hustle and effort and coming together as a team, you can do a lot of things,” Dreher said. “That first year you come in and you always try to set your goals a little higher. Sometimes you reach them, sometimes you don’t. We were hoping for a winning season that first year. I think some of them probably thought I was crazy …”
Although that winning season didn’t materialize, the victories did to a point, with the Lady Bulldogs picking up nine in Dreher’s first campaign.
Dreher said part of the process during that first season was installing a system while keeping things simple for his team.
“I came in the first year and we cut some corners the first year, meaning I didn’t try to teach very much man to man the first year,” Dreher said. “I felt like we could survive if we just worked on zone presses, zone defense, trying to do certain things like that and not trying to over-do it the first year.”
At the same time, Dreher’s players were adjusting to him and his coaching style.
“Coach doesn’t sugarcoat things,” Joseph said. “He’s very real, and he just finds the best way to handle any situation and he has us really prepared for anything that might come our way.”
Dreher said another aspect in the Lady Bulldogs’ increased win total in his first season came as a result of scheduling a bit differently.
“You’re going to have some games that you’re not ready for, some of those bigger schools, so then you’ve got to also find some games that you’ve got to have a chance in,” Dreher said.
Still, Dreher said playing against teams from Livingston Parish and surrounding areas was an eye-opener for him.
“The biggest shocker in the first year or two was the amount of Division I and high level college girls that not only were in the parish but in the area that we saw,” Dreher said, while also noting Norman and Reed missed part of his first season with injuries. “When you look at last year’s district first and second team, there might have been five or so DI players on that roster and a couple of high level others that either are playing college basketball or could have. That’s not normal. You’re talking 2A basketball, and the amount of girls even now in a 15, 20-mile area, it’s tough and all of them have a top level player, a DI player. If you don’t, it’s hard to compete with some of those teams.”
Dreher’s second season wasn’t without its challenges, with projected starters Norman and Lori Martin missing the campaign with knee injuries.
From a coaching standpoint, Dreher said the Lady Bulldogs were able to build on the foundation of basics put in place the season before.
“In the second year, we came back and tried to teach a lot more man stuff and still use the zone stuff that we use, but now you have some other options,” Dreher said.
“They’re going into their second and third years of starting to understand that and how the game is and seeing different things,” Dreher continued. “That was obviously big for us.”
The other part of the equation came as players grew more comfortable with how they fit into Dreher’s system.
“Everybody had a part,” Reed said, noting much of the team’s focus is on defense. “He knew everybody’s strengths and weaknesses and he put it together. He taught it to us for us to know so when we get in the game we know what to do and what not to do. We still make mistakes, but he still kind of corrects it for us.”
Joseph settled in as the team’s primary rebounder, a role she doesn’t mind.
“Some people don’t really like to (rebound),” Joseph said. “It doesn’t really get as much attention as some of the other roles, but it does play a big part, because without the rebound, the other team could possibly put it back up and get more points, or anything like that.”
The Lady Bulldogs also continued to close the gap on the court, with Dreher pointing to the team’s 22-13 loss to French Settlement and a 52-45 overtime loss to Northlake Christian last season as games that showed his team’s growth.
“We got close, didn’t quite win, but playing some elite teams with some elite stars, it was like ‘hey, we can do this. We can hang around. We can maybe beat these teams or we should beat these teams.”
The Lady Bulldogs climbed to 18 wins last season while earning the No. 13 seed in the playoffs and a coveted home game to open the postseason. They capitalized on that, picking up a 58-42 win over South Plaquemines before losing to Lake Arthur the regional round.
It’s momentum Springfield carried into this season as the Lady Bulldogs are No. 11 and 17-9 heading into Thursday’s quarterfinal game at Lake Arthur.
“It’s all about getting that right seed and playoff position and we got that home win like we had talked about and had the winning season, so we kind of reached most of our goals last year,” Dreher said. “This year, you’re talking about going just a little bit farther. We didn’t quite reach our goal of being in the top eight or getting 20 wins, but again, we only got to play 25 games instead of 30. I think if we would have played more of our schedule, we probably would have gotten to that 20-win mark.”
Dreher also pointed out the Lady Bulldogs’ losses came to teams that made the playoffs or are still alive in the postseason. Springfield had two losses to Holden, Doyle and St. Thomas Aquinas with single losses to Albany, Walker and Loranger.
“We proved that we could beat a lot of teams, and the only losses we had were against some pretty good teams,” Dreher said. “We made a lot of improvements and just kept battling and getting better.”
Springfield also got Norman back into the fold after she missed half of her sophomore season and all of her junior campaign while recovering from a torn ACL.
“It was painful,” Norman said. “I had to watch them, and I was working to get back and I had to watch them play and struggle a little bit. They were doing so good. We improved so much that year, and I was just really proud of them.”
Norman said the time away from playing allowed her to observe and absorb the Lady Bulldogs’ system.
“Just sitting and watching helped me learn the plays a lot better because I didn’t have to actually do them,” Norman said. “I just had to watch them, interpret what he was doing, what he was trying to do … It translated over really well because I had already been watching for a year, so I just had to act on them and do them. It was really easy, to be honest.”
Norman, Joseph, Reed and sophomores Maddie Ridgedell and Tessa Jones make up the Lady Bulldogs’ starting five, but the team also relies on a number of bench players, and Joseph said it’s helped that the team’s basketball knowledge has increased.
“We don’t just go with the flow any more,” Joseph said. “We kind of understand you have to play defense this way, you need to stop the unnecessary fouls. We’ve been practicing our free throws. We increased with our shooting percentages, trying our best not to foul, actually playing defense, different types of defense and working like that.”
That’s enabled Dreher to expand what he’s teaching his team.
“They’ve gotten to the point where they can handle quite a bit and listen and focus good,” Dreher said. “Now we can work a little more on some of the skill level of stuff instead of having to spend as much time on some of the team concepts as they’re starting to get it and understand it and that. For us to continue and to compete at this level, we’ve just got to shoot the ball better.”
Now the focus is on Lake Arthur and continuing to build the program.
“I think we’ve set a good precedent at Springfield of two straight winning seasons and winning some playoff games, and now you’ve just got to keep building off that and continuing,” Dreher said. “I’m proud of what they’re doing and where they’re at. Hopefully we can go and give Lake Arthur a good match. They might be the favorite to win it all.”
Joseph is just looking to make the season last as long as possible.
“Throughout the whole season, I’ve constantly been telling the girls, ‘hey, I really think that we’re going to get somewhere.’ I noticed that we’re really doing good,” Joseph said. “I wish I could just spend one more year with them. We’re a real special group of girls.”
“It didn’t happen over night, but he (Dreher) has had a plan in effect for us to work in due time, and it has,” Joseph said. “It’s paid off.”
