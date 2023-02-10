FSHS-SHS Girls Anna Richardson, Gracelyn Sibley

Springfield's Anna Richardson shoots as French Settlement's Gracelyn Sibley defends during Thursday's game.

SPRINGFIELD – In order to truly appreciate the current state of the Springfield girls basketball program, Lady Bulldogs coach Billy Dreher had to reflect on where it came from.

The Lady Bulldogs used a second-quarter run to pull away and held off a late French Settlement rally to score a 50-46 win at Springfield on Thursday, wrapping up the District 7-2A championship and securing a 20-win season in the process.

Springfield basketball players Jaci Williams and Maddie Ridgedell discuss the Lady Bulldogs' win over French Settlement, which wrapped up the District 7-2A title.
FSHS-SHS Girls Raegan Matherne, Tessa Jones, Maddie Ridgedell

French Settlement's Raegan Matherne (2) and Springfield's Tessa Jones (2) battle for the ball as Springfield's Maddie Ridgedell looks on during Thursday's game.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.