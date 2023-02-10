SPRINGFIELD – In order to truly appreciate the current state of the Springfield girls basketball program, Lady Bulldogs coach Billy Dreher had to reflect on where it came from.
The Lady Bulldogs used a second-quarter run to pull away and held off a late French Settlement rally to score a 50-46 win at Springfield on Thursday, wrapping up the District 7-2A championship and securing a 20-win season in the process.
“To finally win this is great for the girls and the program and some of the past girls that helped turn this thing around,” Dreher said, noting the Lady Bulldogs have won 10 for their past 11 games and thanking former Springfield principal Spencer Harris for hiring him. “I just really feel great for them. We played well tonight, but we kind of tried to give it away at times.”
“At this point, you’re happy just to get the end result of the win and the district championship,” Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs moved to 20-8 and 6-0. “Another goal of ours was to get 20 wins, which we got tonight on the same night, so that’s extra special.”
Meanwhile, French Settlement finished the regular season at 20-8 and 4-2 in district play.
“I was proud of the girls because they fought hard the whole game,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said. “We talked one night too long ago … about how the effort wasn’t there. The effort was there tonight. They played hard. Both teams played hard. It was two good teams. It was two teams that should make a good run in the playoffs, and we were just a little short tonight.”
The game was tied at 17-17 early in the second quarter after French Settlement’s Brooke Dupuy hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.
From there, Springfield’s Emersyn Neal connected on two free throws, keying a 12-0 run from the Lady Bulldogs to close out the first half.
“We talked about the fact that it was going to be a game of runs, and that we needed to keep their runs kind of short,” Martin said. “They made a long run in the second quarter, and we had trouble scoring in the second quarter. They did a good job of changing defenses and making us slow down a little bit to have to read the defense, and when we did that, it kind of got us out of what we like to do.”
Blayre Wheat’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer closed out the first half, putting Springfield ahead 29-17 at halftime.
“That gave us a whole ton of momentum because we were all screaming and shouting,” Springfield’s Jaci Williams said of Wheat’s basket. “We had to be reminded that it was still only halftime and we still had another half to play, but it was awesome. We all cheered her on, and we were just so excited.”
Brooke Karpinski’s basket to open the third quarter got the Lady Lions back on the board, but Lady Bulldogs expanded their lead to 34-20 on Tessa Jones’ free throw as French Settlement struggled from the field and with turnovers.
The Lady Lions got within 35-24 on Gracelyn Sibley’s inside basket before a 3-0 burst pushed the lead to 38-24 on Anna Richardson’s free throw with 21.5 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Sibley’s basket made the score 38-26 going into the fourth quarter, and she hit two straight buckets and Stella Allison another to open the final period, cutting the Springfield lead to 40-32.
Sibley finished with 25 points, including a 9-for-12 effort from the line, while Allison added 14 points with 10 in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we did a much better job of not getting them as many open looks on the threes, but we kind of got hurt inside at times,” Dreher said. “That obviously was a little bit of a disappointment.”
Seven players scored for the Lady Bulldogs, with Wheat and Neal putting up 10 each and Maddie Ridgedell and Richardson each scoring seven.
“Their two main players came up big, and luckily our group of girls were able to kind of combine and put enough points on the board and get us that victory,” Dreher said.
The Lady Bulldogs pushed the lead to 12 twice – the last time at 48-36 on Richardson’s inside bucket – before French Settlement made a late push.
Allison converted on a three-point play with 1:35 to play, Sibley hit two free throws, and got an inside basket after a Springfield turnover to cut the lead to 48-43 with 55.4 seconds to play.
Neal’s free throws made the score 50-43 with 31 seconds left before Allison’s 3-pointer capped the scoring with 6.3 seconds left.
“They started to get that little run going, and coach called a few timeouts to slow us down, calm us down,” Ridgedell said. “Our emotions were getting to us. We were feeling all types of things, but we knew that we just had to relax and settle down so we could pull it off.”
Allison’s trey to end the game was the only one of the contest for the Lady Lions.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half,” Martin said. “I’m not a coach that believes in having players look over their shoulder. I want them to shoot the ball freely, but they weren’t falling for us, so we wanted to get back to doing what was successful for us – getting the ball inside. It worked. We just dug ourselves in too much of a hole in the first half.”
“We were just a little gassed at the end,” Martin continued, noting it also took the Lady Lions a good amount of energy to get back in the game. “They got after it still. They were as scrappy as we could be, and you noticed a few shots fell short, hit the front of the rim, and we just couldn’t make the play late.”
French Settlement jumped out to a 7-2 lead on a pair of Sibley free throws before Wheat’s 3-pointer sparked a run that put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 14-11 on Williams’ free throws.
Williams went 6-for-6 from the line in the first quarter on her way to an 11-point effort.
“It was a very good start for us, and it got the momentum going,” Williams said of the first quarter. “The momentum kept going. It was just a really good start.”
Allison hit a jumper and Laney Wilson a free throw for the Lady Lions to knot the score at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Ridgedell, a senior who scored five points in the third quarter, also took some time to reflect on the program’s progress.
“We’ve just grown so much as a team,” Ridgedell said. “We love each other. We’re a family. It just took a lot of hard work to get here. There is no (better) feeling than to just hear everyone cheering in the crowd. It’s just so amazing.”
