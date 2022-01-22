SPRINGFIELD – They’ll meet again during District 10-2A play, but the girls basketball teams from Springfield and French Settlement gave fans something to hold them over until then.
French Settlement cut the lead to four late in the fourth quarter before Springfield answered with a 4-0 burst to seal a 53-45 win at Springfield on Friday in a matchup of teams in the top 20 of the Class 2A power rankings coming into the game.
“We knew it would be a tough game,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs moved to 17-3. “We’ve had some girls out with some sickness and things, so we knew it would be a battle. We had a couple that didn’t feel great. Anyia (Pinestraw) hadn’t played in two weeks almost, and she comes in and gives us one her better games this year, so that was big. It hurt us obviously not having her against Holden. Different people have to step up at different times, and I thought we did what we needed to to get the victory. It got a little closer that I would have liked there at the end, but we’ve just got to get everyone healthy and at full strength and feeling better.”
“This was a big power point win for us,” Dreher continued. “We’re trying to get those first couple of rounds (of the playoffs) at home …”
Meanwhile, FSHS coach Daniel Martin is hoping the game prepares his team for what’s to come during district play.
“I liked the way we fought, especially the second half,” Martin said after the Lady Lions dropped to 12-8. “I think (it’s going to be) a battle next time we play them too. Look for the same kind of thing. They’re a good team, and I think we’ve gotten better every time we’ve stepped on the court. I think as the season goes along and as district does get here, I think we’re going to be ready for it.”
No. 6 Springfield led 37-29 going into the fourth quarter before No. 13 FSHS cut the lead to 39-32 on Stella Allison’s 3-pointer.
From there, Springfield worked the boards and its inside game to help push the lead to 46-33 on Pinestraw’s jumper. Pinestraw finished with 13 points, with seven coming in the fourth quarter.
French Settlement chipped away, with Gracelyn Sibley’s three-point play keying a run which cut the lead to 49-45 with 1:29 to play.
“You just hate to put yourself in a hole and have to make those runs to get out of that,” Martin said. “We need to eliminate getting ourselves in that hole, but I think the reason you see that with this group is we’re willing to find who’s got the hot hand and give them the basketball. If we can expose one thing, we’re willing to give that to that (player). There’s not a selfish player on the team. Nobody’s out for their stats or anything like that. We’re just trying to win ball games, so it makes it easy to make a run when you’ve got that kind of camaraderie as a team.”
Brooke Karpinski hit a 3-pointer, followed by a basket by Kloe Parrish to end the run.
“It was really a big energy booster,” Karpinski said of her shot. “It really got us back in the groove. It gave us the energy to come back and gave us the mindset that we can do it, like ‘we’re in this.’”
Springfield’s Tessa Jones worked the ball up the court, was fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one. She came down with her own rebound, allowing the Lady Bulldogs to work the ball around.
“If we secure that rebound, you might be talking about a different game …,” Martin said. “You learn from those things. The more we’re in these situations, the more this team’s going to grow and learn how to handle those situations. I see us getting better in those situations, but they just need to be in a little bit more. I’m proud of these girls. They take it to heart when they lose a game. I want to make sure that they know that I’m proud of them, and I love them, and I appreciate their effort and their work.”
Emersyn Neal was fouled and hit two free throws with 49.3 seconds left, and Martin called timeout.
The Lady Lions missed a 3-pointer, and Springfield came down with the rebound, leading to Pinestraw’s basket for the final margin.
“We made a couple of bad decisions and gave them a couple of baskets that you can’t give, and the next thing you know, it went from nine, to seven, to five (points), but it was good we battled back,” Dreher said. “When you play teams over and over, each time you play them it gets tougher, and I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game.”
Springfield led 24-17 at halftime, but Maddie Ridgedell hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, keying a run that stretched the lead to 33-20.
“You can say, ‘Oh, that’s just five points,’ but in the end, that helped settle down their lead, and it helped us adjust and calm down,” said Ridgedell, who also had two points during the run and finished with eight overall. “It gets us into our press. That way, they’re not taking the rebound, going down, getting layups.”
Neal also had eight points, while Jones, Ana Vincent and Jaci Williams each scored six for Springfield.
French Settlement answered with a 6-0 burst, with Sibley scoring four points and Jaiden Braud two, all on inside baskets. Sibley finished with 15 points, while Allison and Karpinski each had eight.
Pinestraw’s layup keyed a 4-0 burst from Springfield before Allison’s three-point play made the score 37-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Springfield jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first quarter on Jones’ steal and layup before French Settlement cut the lead to 9-6 heading into the second quarter on a basket by Sibley and a free throw by Karpinski.
Braud’s basket to open the second quarter got FSHS within 9-8 before Ridgedell’s 3-pointer at the top of the key sparked a run which pushed the lead to 20-10.
Springfield led 24-13 before Brooke Dupuy and Allison combined to go 4-for-4 at the line, cutting the Springfield led to 24-17 at halftime.
“I think you saw maybe three stages in this game,” Martin said. “I think you saw early on where we were just kind of blowing and going, and it was working, and I think you saw where they kind of flexed their muscles a little bit with their press, and we didn’t execute with that. We got a little rattled with it. And then I think you saw a third stage where we settled down and ran our press break, and that’s where we made our run, when we ran our press break and executed. I think you saw a team that kind of matured through the game, and hopefully that shows growth for us.”
