LIVINGSTON – Shortly after the final buzzer sounded, the significance of what his team accomplished wasn’t lost on Springfield girls basketball coach Billy Dreher.
The sixth-seeded Lady Bulldogs picked up a 54-48 win over third-seeded Denham Springs in the first game of Tuesday’s action at the Livingston Parish Tournament at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“I feel every year we kind of get stiffed in some of the seed meetings with where we’re ranked, and so I told the girls the only way you can change that is to prove it on the court, and they did tonight,” Dreher said after his team moved to 4-2. “We’ve had a couple of bad first quarters, and tonight we jumped on them early, which was huge. We just had to kind of ride it out after that.”
“(Denham Springs) is a good team, and I told the girls this might be the best victory Springfield’s had in ages, not counting a playoff-type game but beating those high-quality schools – 5A, undefeated,” Dreher said. “We haven’t had a lot of wins like that at Springfield. Each year, it’s gotten better and better and this year we know we have a little bit of everything to compete with everybody, but you’ve got to show up and prove in every night.”
Denham Springs dropped to 7-1 on the season.
“It seems like that last three games, we’ve just taken a small step backward,” DSHS coach Rudy Smith said. “We were just lucky to pull a couple wins out the last two, but it caught up to us today. Maybe now we can get back to being focused and getting back to playing our style of ball.”
Springfield meets No. 2 seed Albany, a 65-26 winner over No. 7 Live Oak, Thursday at 6 p.m. Denham Springs and Live Oak square off at 3 p.m. Friday.
Springfield jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but DSHS went ahead 7-6 as Reagan White hit two 3-pointers and a free throw.
From there, Anna Richardson hit a free throw and a basket, sparking a run that put the Lady Bulldogs up 15-7 on Kadie McCabe’s bucket.
Braleigh Zeigler’s basket cut the lead to 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, and DSHS got within 17-13 on a 3-pointer by Taylor Smith and a free throw by Kennedy Lindsey.
Maddie Ridgedell’s 3-pointer from the top of the key and a pair of free throws capped a burst that put Springfield ahead 24-15 before Taylor Smith and Addie Chustz hit consecutive 3-pointers to get DSHS within 25-21 at halftime.
“We wanted to play a fast tempo,” Rudy Smith. “We wanted to try to spread the floor out. We thought we could wear them down, but actually it looked like they wore us down.”
Denham Springs got within one twice early in the third quarter as White hit a three from the top of the key, and Lindsey connected on a jumper, cutting the lead to 27-26.
But Richardson got an inside basket and later hit a jumper during a burst that put Springfield ahead 38-30.
“You make one mistake, and it seems like they compound into two or three or four,” Rudy Smith said. “That’s where we’ve got to get better. You make a mistake, it’s got to roll off our shoulder and go to the next play, and right now it seems like we can’t do that. We make one, it’s going to be followed by two or three.”
A 3-pointer by White and a pair of free throws by Olivia Slack got DSHS within 38-36, but Springfield’s Tessa Jones hit a jumper in the lane at the buzzer, putting the Lady Bulldogs ahead 40-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Their little point guard, she did a great job of getting them into something or setting her team up with open shots,” Rudy Smith said of Jones. “She’s quick, and she just kind of blew by our press. We didn’t play very disciplined on defense, and we looked a little crazy on offense too a lot of times. We really didn’t get into any sets and get any good-looking shots, except for maybe Raegan White got a couple through our offense, but besides that, Taylor was off, and Olivia’s hands weren’t there for some reason. It happens.”
The teams went basket-for-basket to start the fourth quarter before Jaci Williams got a steal and layup to put Springfield ahead 46-38.
Williams led Springfield with 14 points as seven players scored. Richardson added 13, Ridgedell scored nine and Emersyn Neal chipped in eight.
“We’re sort of similar like last year,” Dreher said. “We may have six or seven girls that can lead us in scoring on a different night. We got some good shots around the goal off of their 2-2-1 press. I thought we did a decent job. Even though we turned it over a lot, on the flip side, we got a lot of layups off of it too, and that obviously helped us get our lead.”
White led Denham Springs with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Lady Jackets hit eight as a team. Taylor Smith had eight with two 3-pointers, and Slack added six.
Denham whittled the lead to two points twice down the stretch, the last time at 50-48 on a pair of free throws by Taylor Smith with 2:27 to play.
The Lady Jackets had a flurry of turnovers and missed shots the remainder of the game as Springfield went 4-for-6 from the line, capping the win on a pair of free throws by Blayre Wheat with 16.8 seconds left.
Springfield went 19-for-28 from the line, while DSHS was 8-for-16.
“We shot it really well from the free-throw line, especially even down the stretch,” Dreher said. “That has been a problem too this year. We’re probably shooting in the 50s, so you’ve got to be able to make free throws in close games.”
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Doyle Elementary Gym
Dec. 5-10
BOYS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Albany 60, No. 9 Maurepas 36
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs 64, No. 6 Doyle 56, OT
No. 2 French Settlement 76, No. 7 Springfield 48
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Live Oak vs. No. 5 Holden, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Walker vs. Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maurepas vs. Live Oak-Holden loser, 4:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. French Settlement winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Doyle vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Winner bracket game, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Doyle 63, No. 9 Maurepas 14
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs vs. No. 6 Springfield, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Albany vs. No. 7 Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Holden vs. No. 5 French Settlement, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Walker vs. Doyle, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maurepas vs. Holden-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Springfield vs. Albany, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Denham Springs vs. Live Oak, 3 p.m.
Winner bracket game, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation championship, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
