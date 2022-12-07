Parish Tournament Tessa Jones, Raegan White

Springfield's Tessa Jones brings the ball up the court as Denham Springs' Raegan White defends during Tuesday's game.

LIVINGSTON – Shortly after the final buzzer sounded, the significance of what his team accomplished wasn’t lost on Springfield girls basketball coach Billy Dreher.

The sixth-seeded Lady Bulldogs picked up a 54-48 win over third-seeded Denham Springs in the first game of Tuesday’s action at the Livingston Parish Tournament at the Doyle Elementary Gym.

Parish Tournament DSHS-SHS GIrls Jaci Williams, Zoey Garidel

Springfield's Jaci Williams drives to the basket as Denham Springs' Zoey Garidel defends during Tuesday's game.

